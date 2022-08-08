SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Monday, August 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester coffee roaster providing relief for Ukrainians

Fiddlehead Coffee owner Patrick Phelan has close ties to the war-torn country and found a way to help people there.

040621.N.RPB.fiddlehead-3874.jpg
Patrick Phelan and sister-in-law Sarah Phelan run Fiddlehead Coffee co. April 6, 2021
Ken Klotzbach / Post Bulletin file
John Molseed
By John Molseed
August 08, 2022 03:42 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Mister Rodgers once advised children to “look for the helpers” in an emergency.

Also Read
Rochester Public Library
Local
Rochester library roof replacement set to start
Library will remain open, but efforts will shift Second Street traffic.
August 08, 2022 04:42 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
042721-ROCHESTER-INTERNATIONAL-AIRPORT-006100.jpg
Business
Possible nonstop Dallas flights may be circling Rochester
The Dallas Morning News published a story stating Rochester International Airport is one of five airports in where American Airlines might add flights, thanks to grants from the federal government’s Small Community Air Service Development Program. The airport confirmed talks about a Texas flight are ongoing, but did not say what airline might provide the service.
August 08, 2022 03:18 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger

Patrick Phelan, owner of Fiddlehead Coffee in Rochester, took that advice to heart. And, as it happens, when it comes to one of the larger tragedis of our day, Phelan knows one of those helpers.

An old high school friend, Dmitri Rakhuba, was working with his father to help bring food, water and hygiene products to people affected by Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Rakhuba’s father Sergey Rakhuba runs a religious nonprofit, Mission Eurasia. The organization was operating from offices and a warehouse near the Ukraine capital of Kyiv when Russian forces began the invasion.

“They were people who were there when the bombs started to drop and they were ready to go,” Phelan said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fastest thing Phelan could do was roast a special coffee and send the proceeds to Mission Eurasia’s I Care Ukraine. Through his coffee shop, Phelan has helped raise more than $25,000 to help people living in Ukraine under an ongoing Russian invasion.

The organization began distributing food, water and hygiene supplies to people living in Ukraine in and around Russian-occupied areas where resources are scarce.

“These people have nowhere to go,” Rakhuba said.

Fiddlehead Ukraine promo.jpg
Contributed

The special coffee has sold out.

In fact, the slew of orders for the coffee put further stress on a business strained by COVID-19 and Phelan’s recent absence due to health issues.

However, Phelan said the good outweighs the challenges. The sales of the coffee and matching donations from anonymous donors the business total to about $25,000 toward the effort. Phelan said he plans to continue to fund his high school friend’s efforts to help people in Ukraine.

Phelan and Rakhuba met in the Chicago suburb of Wheaton, Illinois, in high school. Rakhuba is a photographer and musician. He visited Ukraine to photograph and video I Care Ukraine’s efforts. Rakhuba was born in Moscow to a Ukrainian family when Ukraine was part of the Soviet Union. His family moved to the U.S. when he was a child.

ADVERTISEMENT

Most of his work lately has been in and around Zaporizhzhya, a city on the Dnieper River near Russian-controlled territory.

“It’s nerve wracking,” he said in a phone conversation from Germany. He and other relief volunteers drove to Germany to resupply and have a brief visit with family.

“You’re sleeping and you hear air raid sirens, it’s daylight and it sounds like thunder,” Rakhuba said. “Only it isn’t thunder.”

Rakhuba said he is glad to help people who are still in Ukraine but also hopes his work there documenting what he has seen helps too.

“I think that’s where I can do some real good,” he said. “I can show a broad audience what’s going on and what things look like here.”

Rakhuba says he has come under fire when delivering food, water and hygiene supplies. Some of Rakhuba’s video footage allegedly captures civilians coming under fire when he’s delivering a box of supplies.

“Either they missed us or were giving us a warning,” Rakhuba said.

Incidents like these are what he hopes to show to a broader audience. For now, he’s preparing to return to Ukraine. The work he is doing is stressful but necessary, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I feel like I’m just getting reacclimated to civilization,” Rakhuba said.

Related Topics: RESTAURANTS AND BARSPEOPLEROCHESTERUKRAINE
John Molseed
By John Molseed
John Molseed joined the Post Bulletin in 2018. He covers arts, culture, entertainment, nature and other fun stories he's surprised he gets paid to cover. When he's not writing articles about Southeast Minnesota artists and musicians, he's either picking banjo, brewing beer, biking or looking for other hobbies that begin with the letter "b." Readers can reach John at 507-285-7713 or jmolseed@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
RPD - CRIME REPORT.png
Local
Five overdoses reported over the weekend in Rochester
Narcan was administered to three of them; no deaths were recorded.
August 08, 2022 10:25 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Harvey Mackay column sig
Business
Smiles ahead means a better business and a better life
Columnist Harvey Mackay says studies show, a grin is a win.
August 08, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Harvey Mackay
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Morning Headlines: Minnesota's Field of Dreams hosts 45th baseball tournament
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
August 08, 2022 07:03 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
John Marshall High School teacher Melissa Erickson
Local
To NASA and beyond: John Marshall teacher wraps up her 'summer of the nerd'
Melissa Erickson has been a public school teacher for four years. Before that, she taught scuba diving, which was how she began learning about the practical applications of science in the first place.
August 08, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer