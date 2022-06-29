SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Just 99¢/month for your first 3 months
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Members Only
Business
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester comic shop owner unexpectedly falls ill

Craig Cotten, who owns the Book Review comic, gaming and sports card shop in Rochester’s Hillcrest Shopping Center, unexpectedly fell ill last week. Cate Moore, Cotten’s niece, wrote and posted about his situation on social media this week as well as launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover medical bills. She is hoping to raise $30,000.

Craig Cotton
Craig Cotten, who owns the Book Review comic, gaming and sports card shop in Rochester’s Hillcrest Shopping Center at 1618 U.S. 52 North, unexpectedly fell ill last week. Cate Moore, Cotten’s niece, wrote and posted about his situation on social media this week as well as launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover medical bills. She is hoping to raise $30,000.
Post Bulletin file photo
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
June 29, 2022 11:57 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — A long-time figure in the Rochester retail scene is in Mayo Clinic’s intensive care unit after being abruptly felled by a series of medical conditions, which means his one-man store is temporarily closed for business.

Craig Cotten, who owns the Book Review comic, gaming and sports card shop in Rochester’s Hillcrest Shopping Center at 1618 U.S. 52 North, unexpectedly fell ill last week.

Also Read
Mayo Clinic
Members Only
Business
Mayo Clinic and UnitedHealthcare reach network agreement
In February, the news broke that Mayo Clinic would not treat patients covered by UnitedHealthcare’s Medicare Advantage insurance plan. The two Minnesota health care giants have now “reached an agreement on a new, multi-year network relationship.”
June 28, 2022 01:26 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
More on Halcon sale in Stewartville
Members Only
Business
Stewartville furniture maker wins national awards as $127.5 million sale wraps up
Earlier this month, Halcon participated in the annual prestigious NeoCon office furniture conference, “the largest exhibition of contract furnishings in North America.” The longtime Stewartville firm won the “Best of Competition Award” for its new Helm executive table. The award came just days after the company's $127.5 million sale to Steelcase closed on June 10.
June 27, 2022 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger

Cate Moore, Cotten’s niece, wrote and posted about his situation on social media this week as well as launching a GoFundMe campaign to help cover medical bills. She is hoping to raise $30,000. As of Wednesday morning, the campaign had collected about $1,300.

“Recently Craig wasn’t feeling like himself and thought he was just undergoing a cold. On Thursday June 23rd, what felt like a cold to Craig turned into something much worse,” she wrote. A friend arrived at the store and called for an ambulance.

Doctors at Mayo Clinic’s St. Marys Hospital told him that his organs were shutting down due to septic shock, his niece wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Craig was then diagnosed with kidney stones, pneumonia, and on top of that he was told he had a very aggressive acute leukemia. With having both pneumonia and kidney stones on top of having cancer, he doesn’t have much of an immune system to fight this alone. He was admitted to the ICU and was put on a breathing tube,” wrote Moore.

Being in the hospital means that Cotten’s Book Review store, which he staffed by himself, is closed at the moment.

Cotten, who had long worked at the Book Review, purchased the business in 2008 from Terry Lauth. The store moved to the Hillcrest Shopping Center in 2005 , after two years being located at 115 N. Broadway.

In 2006, Cotten wrote about the experience of running his own business for an article in the Post Bulletin. He estimated that he worked more than 60 hours a week to keep the business going.

When he was asked about the hardest aspects of owning a business, Cotten wrote, “Long hours, low pay and high stress.”

However, he also answered the question of what is best aspect of being self-employed and staffing his own store.

“Being your own boss. You look forward to going to work each day. It's a challenge. It is all on you, if you make it or not,” he wrote.

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.

ADVERTISEMENT

4a22a502db6ae76e0e03caaab3e8b12f.jpg
Craig Cotten, who owns the Book Review comic, gaming and sports card shop in Rochester’s Hillcrest Shopping Center at 1618 U.S. 52 North, unexpectedly fell ill last week. Cate Moore, Cotten’s niece, wrote and posted about his situation on social media this week as well as launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover medical bills. She is hoping to raise $30,000.
Post Bulletin file photo
Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig

Related Topics: HEARD ON THE STREETROCHESTERMEMBERS-ONLYPEOPLERETAIL
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard on the Street," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Jeff at 507-285-7798 or jkiger@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Ask SCORE column sig
Business
Freelancing: A great strategy, but treat it like the business it is
Columnist Dean Swanson says being a freelancer can be a great life, but it's a business, and it needs to be taken seriously.
June 29, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Dean Swanson
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Morning Headlines: 'Suspicious device' brought to Olmsted County Government Center
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
June 29, 2022 07:22 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Untitled design.png
Exclusive
Local
Rochester City Council Ward 5 candidates discuss what makes a good council member
The two candidates for the council seat were asked about the position and why they decided to run for office.
June 29, 2022 07:19 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: June 26-July 2, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
June 29, 2022 07:04 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link