SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, July 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Exclusive
Business
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester couple turn bulk buying hobby into new discount store

Set to open Aug. 2, 2022, Med City Discount Outlet, owned and operated by husband and wife Jason and Katie Grabow, looks to bring all the needs from a big box store to their own with a quarter of regular market value knocked off for shoppers.

Med City Discount Outlet
Jason and Katie Grablow sit in their soon to be opened store in Rochester on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Theodore Tollefson
By Theodore Tollefson
July 20, 2022 04:35 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER – The lockdowns of the COVID-19 pandemic brought a lot of time at home for everyone. For Jason and Katie Grabow, it was a time to take care of their children constantly but with the free time that they had, it brought about a new hobby; purchasing pallets of overstock items from Facebook Marketplace.

It all began with finding a toy for the couple’s 9-year-old son they noticed on the marketplace, and once Katie Grabow met the seller in person, other items he had piqued her interest. These items were left over products from large pallets of overstock items that included clothing, toys, outdoor gear, etc.

After purchasing these items for themselves online for over a year, they Grabows decided it was time to make a business out of their newly found hobby.

“We thought it’s a really good time to get into retail and we had actually started looking into this about a year ago. When we noticed that Discount Warehouse was up for sale, we thought that it was time to create our own brand in our own name. And we got the ball rolling to where we are now,” said Jason Grabow.

The Grabows originally had interest in purchasing former South Broadway location of Discount Warehouse, but found a different location instead in Northgate Center along Seventh Street Northwest at 13th Avenue.

ADVERTISEMENT

Customers who go to Med City Discount Outlet can expect to spend an average of 25% less on item, Jason Grabow said. The Grabows felt it was important to provide savings on used and new products while people have tighter budgets.

Also Read
Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig
Business
Rochester's former Carlos O'Kellys building to fall soon
Ryan Gregory of Rochester Motor Cars filed permits last week to demolish Rochester's former Carlos O'Kellys restaurant building at 4825 W. Frontage Road NW in preparation for a renovation and expansion of the Rochester Mazda dealership.
July 17, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
CBD Store
Exclusive
Business
For Sale: Delta-9 THC products now in stock across SE Minnesota
Delta-9 THC is now legal for recreational use and sale in the State of Minnesota. Stores across Rochester and Southeast Minnesota that have been selling Delta-8 and CBD products are seeing high volumes of business since the law change for these products and the newly legal ones.
July 13, 2022 05:48 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
Load More

"We we want to get people in there, we want to pass on that savings, and we don't want to be greedy," said Jason Grabow.

The most challenging part of the opening process for the Grabows was finding a location for the store, Jason Grabow said.

Commercial property manager Don Prow, of Prow Company helped them find their store location.

“I can't express enough the enthusiasm he (Prow) displayed when we told them what we wanted to do," Jason Grabow said. "The rent was a little bit more than what we had planned to pay, but the space was twice as much as we originally planned for.”

Prow said the Grabow’s enthusiasm makes him think they'll succeed.

“When they're excited about being in business, that's a big factor to a good tenant and I’m looking forward to what their business will bring to the community,” said Prow.

Katie Grabow shared how she has helped to get the word out on Med City Discount opening with other mom’s and small businesses across Rochester.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I had put a message out on a Facebook group for Rochester moms asking if anyone runs a small business would like to help provide any items for our opening? I think at this point, we've got like five or six confirmed people with their small business such as Norwex, and we’ll also have their business cards in the shop for customers to grab as well,” said Katie Grabow.

Community is another important factor for the Grabows and their new business with Med City Discount Outlet. Jason Grabow has previously worked as a rental landlord while Katie is a personal care assistant at home for their 9-year-old son who has autism. They are both hopeful that this family-run business will give them the perfect work/life balance they have been hoping for since the start of the pandemic.

“Before the pandemic we were spending $2,000 to $3,000 a month on child care," Jason Grabow said. "Now with this, we are super excited that we're gonna be able to have more of a balance with both of us working full time, and we've got a large back storage room where we'll be able to bring our kids with us and have them relax at the store."

As of now, Med City Discount Outlet is set to have its grand opening on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at 10 a.m. If the Grabows face any setbacks with their opening day, the latest the opening day for the store will be that Friday, Aug. 5 at 10 a.m.

Med City Discount Outlet

1310 7th St NW Rochester, MN 55901

507-722-0604

Website link

Hours of Operation, Beginning August 2

Tuesday - Friday: 10:00am-7:00pm
Saturday: 10:00am-5:00pm
Sunday: 11:00am-4:00pm

Related Topics: RETAILROCHESTERPB INSTAGRAMEXCLUSIVE
Theodore Tollefson
By Theodore Tollefson
Theodore Tollefson is a business reporter for the Post Bulletin. He is originally from Burnsville, Minn., and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a bachelor's degree in journalism in December 2020. Readers can reach Theodore at 507-281-7420 or ttollefson@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Jefferson Elementary
Local
Rochester's Jefferson Elementary installs new playground equipment to benefit students with autism
In total, the PTSA raised more than $52,000 for the project, including a $15,000 grant from Affinity Plus Credit Union.
July 20, 2022 05:13 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
20220720_122024 (1).jpg
Business
National firm is now piloting the restaurant and bar service at Rochester International Airport
North Carolina-based Tailwind Concessions recently took over the food and beverage service at the Rochester International Airport Tailwind manages the main café and bar near the security checkpoint as well as a “mobile bar” location on the second floor between Gates 4 and Gate 5.
July 20, 2022 05:08 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Edited 1.jpg
Local
Rochester students score just above state average on ACT test
Rochester's composite score has bounced back and forth between 21 and 22 over the last four years.
July 20, 2022 03:50 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
3459782+enbridge.jpg
Business
Study: Enbridge Line 3 generated billions in economic impact
A study shows during peak construction in 2021, Line 3 employment reached over 14,400 jobs and surpassed overall economic projections.
July 20, 2022 03:50 PM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten