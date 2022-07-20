Rochester couple turn bulk buying hobby into new discount store

ROCHESTER – The lockdowns of the COVID-19 pandemic brought a lot of time at home for everyone. For Jason and Katie Grabow, it was a time to take care of their children constantly but with the free time that they had, it brought about a new hobby; purchasing pallets of overstock items from Facebook Marketplace.

It all began with finding a toy for the couple’s 9-year-old son they noticed on the marketplace, and once Katie Grabow met the seller in person, other items he had piqued her interest. These items were left over products from large pallets of overstock items that included clothing, toys, outdoor gear, etc.

After purchasing these items for themselves online for over a year, they Grabows decided it was time to make a business out of their newly found hobby.

“We thought it’s a really good time to get into retail and we had actually started looking into this about a year ago. When we noticed that Discount Warehouse was up for sale, we thought that it was time to create our own brand in our own name. And we got the ball rolling to where we are now,” said Jason Grabow.

The Grabows originally had interest in purchasing former South Broadway location of Discount Warehouse, but found a different location instead in Northgate Center along Seventh Street Northwest at 13th Avenue.

Customers who go to Med City Discount Outlet can expect to spend an average of 25% less on item, Jason Grabow said. The Grabows felt it was important to provide savings on used and new products while people have tighter budgets.

"We we want to get people in there, we want to pass on that savings, and we don't want to be greedy," said Jason Grabow.

The most challenging part of the opening process for the Grabows was finding a location for the store, Jason Grabow said.

Commercial property manager Don Prow, of Prow Company helped them find their store location.

“I can't express enough the enthusiasm he (Prow) displayed when we told them what we wanted to do," Jason Grabow said. "The rent was a little bit more than what we had planned to pay, but the space was twice as much as we originally planned for.”

Prow said the Grabow’s enthusiasm makes him think they'll succeed.

“When they're excited about being in business, that's a big factor to a good tenant and I’m looking forward to what their business will bring to the community,” said Prow.

Katie Grabow shared how she has helped to get the word out on Med City Discount opening with other mom’s and small businesses across Rochester.

“I had put a message out on a Facebook group for Rochester moms asking if anyone runs a small business would like to help provide any items for our opening? I think at this point, we've got like five or six confirmed people with their small business such as Norwex, and we’ll also have their business cards in the shop for customers to grab as well,” said Katie Grabow.

Community is another important factor for the Grabows and their new business with Med City Discount Outlet. Jason Grabow has previously worked as a rental landlord while Katie is a personal care assistant at home for their 9-year-old son who has autism. They are both hopeful that this family-run business will give them the perfect work/life balance they have been hoping for since the start of the pandemic.

“Before the pandemic we were spending $2,000 to $3,000 a month on child care," Jason Grabow said. "Now with this, we are super excited that we're gonna be able to have more of a balance with both of us working full time, and we've got a large back storage room where we'll be able to bring our kids with us and have them relax at the store."

As of now, Med City Discount Outlet is set to have its grand opening on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at 10 a.m. If the Grabows face any setbacks with their opening day, the latest the opening day for the store will be that Friday, Aug. 5 at 10 a.m.