Business

Rochester dental office donating toothbrushes to Ukrainian refugees

Blue Sky will collect toothbrushes through Friday, April 8, 2022.

blue sky dental
The team at Blue Sky Dental in Rochester post in front of a Ukrainian flag.
Contributed / Blue Sky Dental
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
April 01, 2022 12:21 PM
ROCHESTER — A local dentistry office is coming together to do what dentists do best: promote smiles.

From now until Friday, April 8, 2022, Blue Sky Dental will be donating a toothbrush to Ukrainian refugees for each follow they get on Facebook and for every like and share on this post.

Sonja Mae Langton-Yanowitz, the owner of Blue Sky, said that a friend will be taking the toothbrushes to a refugee camp in Poland in mid-April.

There is no limit to how many toothbrushes the dental office will donate.

