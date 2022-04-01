Rochester dental office donating toothbrushes to Ukrainian refugees

ROCHESTER — A local dentistry office is coming together to do what dentists do best: promote smiles.

From now until Friday, April 8, 2022, Blue Sky Dental will be donating a toothbrush to Ukrainian refugees for each follow they get on Facebook and for every like and share on this post.

Sonja Mae Langton-Yanowitz, the owner of Blue Sky, said that a friend will be taking the toothbrushes to a refugee camp in Poland in mid-April.

There is no limit to how many toothbrushes the dental office will donate.