Rochester dental office donating toothbrushes to Ukrainian refugees
Blue Sky will collect toothbrushes through Friday, April 8, 2022.
ROCHESTER — A local dentistry office is coming together to do what dentists do best: promote smiles.
From now until Friday, April 8, 2022, Blue Sky Dental will be donating a toothbrush to Ukrainian refugees for each follow they get on Facebook and for every like and share on this post.
Sonja Mae Langton-Yanowitz, the owner of Blue Sky, said that a friend will be taking the toothbrushes to a refugee camp in Poland in mid-April.
There is no limit to how many toothbrushes the dental office will donate.
Morning Headlines: Med City firm creates new test for at-risk patients to track their immunity to omicron
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
Man reportedly stole a vehicle in the morning of Wednesday, March 30, 2022.
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
Park and Recreation Department staff will be on hand Wednesday to address questions about proposed $23.34 million project.
The fourth day of trial testimony continues in the case of 25-year-old Ayub Abucar Hagi Iman with the testimony of Olmsted County Sheriff’s Detective Dan Johnson as well as one of the people to see 28-year-old Garad Roble alive.
Members Only
The first U.S.-built lake freighter in almost 40 years nears completion at a shipyard in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin.
Members Only
Rochester's Imanis Life Sciences has been tracking patients' immunity to COVID-19 since early in the pandemic. Now the firm is adding a new test to its arsenal to tally the neutralizing antibodies that protect against the omicron variant of the virus.