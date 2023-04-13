Rochester dentist buys realtors' office for $785,000 to move practice out of downtown

ROCHESTER — A $785,000 real estate deal will give a Rochester dental practice a new home plus bring the Southeast Minnesota Realtors and Rochester Area Builders Association back together.

Dr. Scott Funke, under the legal name of River Ride Realty LLC, purchased the 5,200-square-foot building at 3400 East River Road NE. That’s where the Southeast Minnesota Realtors organization was based for 20 years.

Rochester Realtors Bucky Beeman and Nick Pompeian of RGI represented the seller SEMR and Realtor Tom Gommels of Marcus & Millichap represented Funke in the deal, which closed on April 3, 2023.

Funke plans to move his Med City Dental clinic from the downtown H3 Plaza building at 300 S. Broadway to the 27-year-old River Road complex. Med City Dental was one the first tenants in H3, when it was built in 2014. Funke hopes his five-person team will make the move to the revamped space in the Fall.

“We are going to be moving the practice there for a lot better access and a little bit more room for us,” Funke said. “Parking downtown is becoming more of a challenge. It’s my understanding that they're getting rid of the Second Street ramp. When we heard that, we knew we needed to make it easier for people to get to us, which was another big reason why we decided to make the move.”

As part of this transition, SEMR CEO Eric Brownlow said he and his staff of three moved out of the River Road building at the start of April.

“Right now, we are actually hanging out in a temporary location over at Rochester Title's main office off of West Circle Drive as we wait for the build out of new space in the Rochester Area Builders Association offices to be completed,” Brownlow said. “We're going to go back in time to where we started a long, long time ago.”

SEMR will occupy an unused spot in RAB’s complex at 108 Elton Hills Lane NW that had been set aside as a drafting room.

Dr. Scott Funke of Med City Dental recently paid $785,000 for the Southeast Minnesota Realtors building at 3400 East River Road NE. Funke plans to move his practice there. Jeff Kiger / Post Bulletin

This latest move brings the builders and the Realtors back under the same roof after decades apart. The groups have also been closely linked. The River Road offices were once owned and occupied by RAB.

The Southeast Minnesota Realtors paid $449,900 to Iowa developer Mark Kramer in 2003 to purchase the building. Kramer acquired it from the Rochester Area Builders three months prior to that sale for $380,000.

Olmsted County estimated the total market value of the property at $828,000 for 2023-2024.