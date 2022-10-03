We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Monday, October 3

Business
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester DoubleTree closing for guests as renovation from hotel to dorm starts

The University of Minnesota will lease nine floors of the 34-year-old DoubleTree Hotel to adapt the about 200 rooms to provide 400 freshman student housing beds as well as gathering, dining and recreational space.

DoubleTree Exterior Rochester.jpg
The DoubleTree in downtown Rochester is closing as a hotel with its last guests Monday, Oct. 3, 2022.
Jeff Kiger / Post Bulletin
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
October 03, 2022 03:03 PM
ROCHESTER — The final guests in the DoubleTree by Hilton in downtown are finishing their stay as the hotel closes to be renovated into a University of Minnesota dorm.

Avra Corporate Director of PR and Marketing Michelle Milde said that the final guests are checking out and no more reservations will be accepted.

However, two tenants - Café Steam and Pescara restaurant - in the building at 150 S. Broadway Ave. will remain open for business during construction. The front entrance will remain open for business access and special events.

"We really value those partnerships and what they bring to downtown," said Milde.

The University of Minnesota will lease nine floors of the 34-year-old DoubleTree Hotel to renovate about 200 rooms to provide 400 freshman student housing beds as well as gathering, dining and recreational space. Upperclass UMR students will continue to be housed in downtown apartments in 318 Commons and Residence at Discovery Square. The dorms are expected to open in fall 2023.

DoubleTree Renovations Sign 2022.jpg
The DoubleTree by Hilton hotel is closed for renovations as of Oct. 3, 2022.
Jeff Kiger / Post Bulletin

The university is leasing floors three to 11 for $3.06 million annually for 12 years with the gross rent increasing 1.75% a year. The deal includes the university paying a pro-rated share of real estate taxes and utilities, which is estimated at $1.01 million for the first year.

The hotel, which is managed by Andy Chafoulias’ Avra Hospitality, would be required to make an estimated $7.63 million in renovations “to convert it from its current use as a hotel into a student housing and dining facility with ancillary recreational space.”

DoubleTree Interior Rochester.jpg
The DoubleTree in downtown Rochester is finishing its time as a hotel as renovations begin for the space to become dorms for the University of Minnesota as of Oct. 3, 2022.
Jeff Kiger / Post Bulletin
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.
