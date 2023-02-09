Rochester Downtown Alliance names Harrington as new interim leader

ROCHESTER – Kathleen Harrington , a former Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce president, has been tapped to serve as the interim leader of the city’s downtown organization.

The Rochester Downtown Alliance board of directors announced Thursday morning that Harrington will serve as the interim executive director for the group in the wake of Holly Masek’s impending departure this week. After more than three years in the role, Masek is leaving for a job as the city of Bloomington’s Port Authority administrator.

Harrington will officially take the reins of the RDA on Feb. 13, 2023.

“The board of directors is thrilled to welcome Kathleen as interim executive director,” stated RDA Board Chair Kayla Shurson in the announcement of Harrington’s hiring. “Her experience, knowledge of the community, and ability to step in immediately will provide continuity for the organization. Our search committee will now focus on collecting feedback as to what downtown needs in its next executive director.”

Harrington led Rochester’s chamber from 2018 to 2021, after starting as an interim president before being named as the official president. She worked as the public policy and government relations division chair at Mayo Clinic from 2011 to 2018 and is involved with many Rochester nonprofit organizations.

ADVERTISEMENT

The changes at the top of the RDA comes as the downtown is in transition in the wake of the COVID pandemic with some long-time businesses closing as others flourish. While the Mayo Clinic patients have returned to downtown, hundreds of Mayo Clinic employees who used to work in the city’s core are now working remotely.

On Monday, Mayor Kim Norton created a Downtown Rochester Task Force. People involved with the RDA, Mayo Clinic, Destination Medical Center, Experience Rochester, Rochester Area Economic Development Agency Inc. and the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce are expected to serve on it.

“While downtown Rochester has and will change, there are several opportunities in how we can strengthen and become a more resilient downtown. And we must do this work together,” stated Norton in a statement announcing the effort.

