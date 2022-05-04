SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 4
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Members Only
Business

Rochester ex-bank branch transforming into a hub of beauty

The Pine island-based Bandel Investments started filing building permits this week to convert the 28-year-old ex-bank building at 5600 U.S. Highway 52 North into a new Sola Salon Studios complex. It's located along Bandel Road Northwest.

Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
May 04, 2022 04:07 PM
Share

ROCHESTER – The $1.2 million purchase of a former bank branch seems to have been the first step in launching a new complex of salon studios.

In March, Bandel Investments purchased an empty 3,000-square-foot building at 5600 U.S. Highway 52 North from Sterling State Bank, which operated a branch there for years. It is located along Bandel Road Northwest.

The Pine island-based Bandel Investments started filing building permits this week to convert the 28-year-old ex-bank building into a new Sola Salon Studios complex.

Sola Salon Studios is a franchised business that provides a collection studios for independent beauty professionals, like hair stylists and nail technicians, to lease and operate their own businesses.

Each studio is its own independent operation with its own name, retail products, prices and hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

The concept was first introduced to Rochester in 2013 , when a Sola Salon Studios opened in the Shoppes on Maine area by Apollo Liquor and the former Schneiderman's Furniture /Best Buy building.

Since then, two other Sola locations have popped up in the Med City at 3185 41st Street NW and at 1201 S. Broadway in the Crossroads Shopping Center .

Getting into the beauty industry will be a major change for the nondescript Bandel Road building.

Also Read
Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig
Members Only
Business
Med City accounting firm to move out of downtown
Wilson Tibor & Maves, which has been a downtown Rochester fixture for decades at 415 Third Ave. SE, plans to move to a new office at 2342 Superior Drive NW this summer.
May 03, 2022 12:05 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig
Members Only
Business
Hee-haw: Bad Ass Coffee is riding into Med City caffeine competition
Manager and co-owner Lori Heins expects Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii to open its doors at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday at 1529 Highway 14 East in the Eastwood Plaza.
May 02, 2022 04:23 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig
Members Only
Business
Rochester church is looking to grow this spring
The Midwest Bible Baptist Church recently filed plans to build a 12,299-square-foot addition to its existing 8,728-square-foot complex, which sits on a hill at 5930 Bandel Road NW.
May 01, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Load More

The complex's only brush with frame happened in December 2015, when it was robbed two days in a row. The would-be bank robber ran in front of a KIMT-TV reporter filming a story about the previous robbery. Rochester police caught the bank robber.

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.

Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig

Related Topics: HEARD ON THE STREETROCHESTERMEMBERS-ONLY
What to read next
Cascade Lake Park Tree Planting
Local
Photos: Trees planted at Cascade Lake Park
Mayor Kim Norton and representatives from Rochester’s partner City, Münster, Germany hosted a tree planting at Cascade Lake Park in honor of Rochester and Münster's Climate-Smart Municipalities partnership. The trees are part of the Mayor's grove, an ongoing program to plant trees throughout the city, funded by the mayor.
May 04, 2022 04:23 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
lidia-wolanskyj.jpg
Local
Sister of Mayo Clinic physician opens her Ukraine home, guest house to displaced refugees
Ukrainian vacation cottage becomes refuge amidst Russian invasion.
May 04, 2022 04:00 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed
072420.N.RPB.longfellow.jpg
Local
Longfellow Elementary returns masking after reaching COVID threshold
Students districtwide were required to wear masks until the Rochester School Board allowed masks to become optional starting March 7.
May 04, 2022 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Red Wing map.png
Local
Welch woman injured in Highway 19 crash near Red Wing
The vehicle was traveling east on Highway 19 at mile marker 207 in Red Wing when it lost control and rolled into a ditch.
May 04, 2022 02:48 PM
 · 
By  Erich Fisher