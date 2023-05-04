Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Business

Rochester firm paid $4.9 million for Eyota senior living facility

Ameritus Property Fund Eyota LLC, which is linked to Cornerstone Management, paid $4.9 million to buy the 20-year-old Arbor Garden Place senior living facility in Eyota, Minnesota, on March 28, 2023.

Ameritus Property Fund Eyota LLC, which is linked to Cornerstone Management, paid $4.9 million to buy the 20-year-old Arbor Garden Place senior living facility in Eyota on March 28, 2023.
Post Bulletin file photo
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Today at 5:30 AM

EYOTA, Minn. — A Rochester property management firm paid $4.9 million to buy the Arbor Garden Place senior living facility in nearby Eyota.

Ameritus Property Fund Eyota LLC, which is linked to Cornerstone Management , purchased the 20-year-old Arbor Garden Place at 535 Canyon Drive NW in Eyota on March 28, 2023. Ameritus paid a down payment of $1 million.

Senior Housing Consultants of Solon, Iowa, sold Arbor Garden, which it had owned under the name of EYALC, LLC. Cornerstone, the new owner, managed the facility for EYALC. Cornerstone's offices are located in downtown Rochester in the Associated Bank building at 206 Broadway Ave. S.

In 2020, EYALC bought Arbor Gardens Place from the City of Eyota for $1.65 million . The City of Eyota had owned and operated the Arbor Garden Place since it was built in 2003.

Olmsted County estimated the total market value of the 34,000-square-foot Arbor Garden property at $2.6 million for 2023-2024.

Heard Around Rochester - Jeff Kiger.png

Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. The opinions of my employer do not necessarily reflect my opinions. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.
