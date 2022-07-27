SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, July 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester food concession operator ordered to pay $200,000 in back pay and fines for visa violations

Rochester-based Solem Concessions Inc. has been ordered to pay more than $200,000 in back pay and fines by the U.S. Department of Labor for violations of how it treated 35 temporary workers with H-2B visas from January 2017 to November 2018. Solem operates 15 food concession stands at fairs and events in eight states.

595efc2af2ea438aad014351d908142b.jpg
In 2021, Adam Forgac put the finishing touches on one of the Solem Concessions food trailers before the start of the 2021 Olmsted County Fair.
Post Bulletin file photo
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
July 27, 2022 04:24 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Rochester-based Solem Concessions Inc. has been ordered to pay more than $200,000 in back pay and fines for violations of how it treated temporary workers with H-2B visas.

The U.S. Department of Labor sent out a press release about the case on Wednesday.

“Federal labor law provides worker protections for non-immigrant workers employed under the H-2B program and Solem Concessions Inc. violated those requirements," stated Wage and Hour District Director Kristin Tout in Minneapolis. “The Department of Labor protects non-immigrant workers’ rights and is diligent in its efforts to ensure they receive the wages they earn. Employers who chose to participate in the H-2B program must ensure they are aware of their obligations and abide by the law.”

Also Read
berkman22.jpg
Business
Rochester is slated to beef up in August with opening of new Red Cow eatery
Red Cow, a popular Minnesota gourmet bar and grill brand, expects to start cooking on Aug. 10 in 6,000-square-feet of commercial space on the street level of the Berkman apartment complex and hotel at 217 14th Ave. SW. That is just across the street from Mayo Clinic’s Saint Marys Hospital.
July 27, 2022 03:22 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
20220726_140458.jpg
Business
Pick a card: New sports card and gaming shop in the pipeline for Rochester
Coulee Cards & Gaming is looking to open a Rochester store in a 1,600-square-foot space in the Miracle Mile Shopping Center. The shop will be located inside the mall’s atrium next to the entrance to HOM Furniture.
July 26, 2022 03:39 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger

The federal H-2B visa program permits employers to temporarily hire non-immigrants to perform non-agricultural labor or services in the U.S. The employment must be temporary in nature and be for a limited period of time, such as a one-time occurrence, seasonal need, peak load or intermittent need.

In May, an administrative judge found that Solem Concessions violated the rights of 35 workers and the rules of the H-2B visa program from January 2017 to November 2018. Solem operates 15 food concession stands at fairs and events in eight states. The violations took place in multiple states.

ADVERTISEMENT

Investigators with the department’s Wage and Hour Division identified several violations of the temporary H-2B worker visa program and found Solem Concessions owed $148,631 in back wages and $54,905 in civil money penalties.

The U.S. Department of Labor determined the employer violated multiple rules.

  • Solem did not pay the required hourly rate. The company paid employees flat salaries that did not compensate them for all hours they worked.
  • Solem failed to accurately report their temporary need by staggering employee arrival and departure dates throughout the work season.
  • Solem failed to maintain accurate payroll and time records, including hours worked per day.
  • Solem did not provide time sheets and earning statements to workers that included the employer’s address and identification number, the employees’ hourly rate of pay, hours worked, the pay period’s beginning and end dates, and the employee’s last and first name.
  • Solem reimbursed visa fees to the workers at the end of the season, rather than during the first work week.

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.

Related Topics: BUSINESSRESTAURANTS AND BARSFOOD
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard on the Street," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Jeff at 507-285-7798 or jkiger@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
First Day of School at Longfellow Elementary's New Building
Local
First day of school for Rochester's newly rebuilt Longfellow Elementary
Longfellow is one of two elementary schools that were rebuilt as part of the district’s 2019 voter-approved referendum. It's the only school in the district that operates on a 45-15 day schedule.
July 27, 2022 01:08 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
GM Wagons
Local
Pearls in the rough: 'Clam Fest' draws rare cars to Goodhue
A cache of rare cars in Southeast Minnesota will make a weekend car show the first of its kind.
July 27, 2022 01:01 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed
20220726.BokiFoodStand.jpg
Exclusive
Business
Eating your way across the Olmsted County Fair
With the Olmsted County Fair underway this week, here are some popular food items to put on your carnival food to-eat list.
July 27, 2022 11:12 AM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: July 24-30, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
July 27, 2022 08:24 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link