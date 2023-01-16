99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, January 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester funeral home ready to open new reception hall

The family-owned Macken Funeral Home and Cremation Services is opening a new reception hall on its campus at 1105 12th St. SE at the intersection of 11th Avenue and 12th Street.

20230113_154344.jpg
The family-owned Macken Funeral Home and Cremation Services is ready to open a new reception hall on its campus at 1105 12th St. SE at the intersection of 11th Avenue and 12th Street.
Jeff Kiger / Post Bulletin
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
January 16, 2023 08:46 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — To better support how modern families celebrate their loved ones’ lives, a 113-year-old Med City funeral home is opening the doors of a new reception hall.

After several months of construction, family-owned Macken Funeral Home and Cremation Services is ready to open a new 7,648-square-foot reception hall on its campus at 1105 12th St. SE at the intersection of 11th Avenue and 12th Street.

The new event hall is located to the north of Macken’s River Park Chapel. The two separate structures are connected by a hallway.

Also Read
Post Bulletin Minute Podcast logo
Local
Today's Headlines: Purple Goat staff, patrons come together to help one of their own
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
January 16, 2023 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
IMG_1597.jpg
Business
Purple Goat staff, patrons come together to help one of their own
Following an accident that left her right leg broken, Eleanore McCook, a server at the Purple Goat, has received much support in her recovery efforts from the accident.
January 16, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
U.S. Rep. Brad Finstad in Kasson
Local
Rep. Brad Finstad on speakership battle: 'I felt like the goal posts were being moved'
GOP Congressman Brad Finstad said President Joe Biden is doing little to control the border crisis, Biden laptop reveals bigger problem.
January 16, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle

“Funerals have become more social. Nowadays it is all about the celebration of life. We can see that on the horizon. We’re trying to change with the times,” said co-owner Tim Macken in March of 2022. “It dawned on us that our current room just isn’t big enough … plus we needed more parking, so we decided to do this.”

The new reception hall can accommodate a crowd of up to 200. The design connecting it to the chapel means families won’t need to go outside to transition from the funeral service to the reception.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Families can have their whole celebrations there, if they choose. We are listening to people, so we added this to give families more options,” said Peter Macken, the fourth-generation of the Macken family to serve as the director of the funeral home.

This is the latest update for the long-time Rochester funeral home. In 2016, it built a new location in Byron. Macken built the River Park Chapel 2010 for services to accommodate families without a home church.

Dan Macken launched what would become Macken Funeral Homes in Rochester in 1909. It is owned by the founder's grandsons, Tim and Dan Macken.

20230113_154239.jpg
The family-owned Macken Funeral Home and Cremation Services is ready to open a new reception hall on its campus at 1105 12th St. SE at the intersection of 11th Avenue and 12th Street.
Jeff Kiger / Post Bulletin
Heard Around Rochester - Jeff Kiger.png

Related Topics: HEARD AROUND ROCHESTERROCHESTERBUSINESS
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. The opinions of my employer do not necessarily reflect my opinions. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.
What To Read Next
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: January 8-14, 2023
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
January 16, 2023 08:22 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Teresa Chapman Eagles Cancer Telethon.JPG
Local
Eagles Cancer Telethon tops $1 million as Chapman exits
Teresa Chapman, executive director of the telethon steps down after 12 years on a high note.
January 15, 2023 05:48 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Preferred concept 1.jpg
Local
Estimated $20 million Soldiers Field aquatics plan reduces proposed golf impact
Preferred proposal would change one golf tee location, but change would be eliminated with proposed alternative at additional cost.
January 15, 2023 02:21 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Olmsted County logo
Local
Plan to address race as public health issue moving forward
Olmsted County commissioners are slated to receive update on approach to 42 recommendations included in recent report from from Human Rights Commission and Public Health Services Advisory Board.
January 15, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen