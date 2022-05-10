SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 10
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Members Only
Business

Rochester hospitals score top grades in safety

Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit organization that tracks data about health care centers, gave Mayo Clinic and Olmsted Medical Center top scores on a biannual hospital safety report card.

Mayo Clinic
Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit organization that tracks data about health care centers, gave Mayo Clinic and Olmsted Medical Center top scores on a biannual hospital safety report card.
Joe Ahlquist / Rochester Post Bulletin
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
May 10, 2022 05:13 PM
Share

ROCHESTER — Med City hospitals were given top grades for safety on a biannual report card, despite many scores being down due to the pandemic.

The Leapfrog Group , a nonprofit organization that tracks data about health care centers, rolled out its biannual Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade report this week. Leapfrog assigns a letter grade to about 3,000 U.S. hospitals based on more than 30 measures of patient safety.

In Rochester, Mayo Clinic and Olmsted Medical Center both received “A” grades. Mayo Clinic’s Saint Marys Hospital and Methodist Hospital were collectively scored under the umbrella of “ Mayo Clinic Hospital — Rochester.”

"Despite the pandemic, Mayo Clinic received 'A' grades for our nine eligible hospitals that met the baseline data requirements," stated Mayo Clinic's Chief Value Officer Dr. Sean Dowdy in the announcement of the Leapfrog scores. "The achievement reflects our staff's dedication to providing excellent and safe health care in challenging times."

Olmsted Medical Center
Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit organization that tracks data about health care centers, gave Mayo Clinic and Olmsted Medical Center top scores on a biannual hospital safety report card.
Post Bulletin Staff Photo

Mayo Clinic’s Albert Lea/Austin, Fairmont, Mankato and Red Wing locations in Minnesota as well its campuses in Florida, Arizona and Eau Claire, Wis. also received “A” grades.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read
991d9b2f4adbd768b3ef55a3409eb99b.jpg
Members Only
Business
Stewartville's Halcon purchased for $127.5 million
Steelcase Inc. announced last week that an agreement has been signed to buy Stewartville-based office furniture maker Halcon as a subsidiary.
May 10, 2022 11:22 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
030321.N.RPB.hilton2.jpg
Members Only
Business
Hilton names Rochester hotel as top in North America
Hilton Worldwide announced this week that the Hilton Rochester Mayo Clinic Area, which opened in 2019, is being honored with the 2021 Connie Award by Hilton Worldwide. That means the Rochester hotel at 10 E. Center St. is deemed as the top North American Hilton hotel with 500 rooms or less.
May 09, 2022 01:09 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig
Members Only
Business
New business aims fix Rochester's broken appliances
Michael Suk Jr. and his father, Mike Suk, recently launched Mr. Appliance Rochester. The Suks are best known for their popular dry-cleaning business, Nature’s Best Cleaners, which has four Rochester locations.
May 08, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Load More

LeapFrog reports that 33% of the about 3,000 hospitals received an "A" and 24% received a "B." Rounding out the grades, 36% received a "C," 7% received a "D," and less than 1% received an "F.”

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.

Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig

Related Topics: HEARD ON THE STREETROCHESTERMEMBERS-ONLYMAYO CLINICOLMSTED MEDICAL CENTER
What to read next
20220510.ThePappas.JPG
Exclusive
Business
New ownership, different menu items, same service atmosphere: The Hubbell House reopened Tuesday
The Hubbell House is one of the most famous dining locations in all of Southeast Minnesota. After being closed for five months and changing ownership, the Mantorville restaurant reopened its doors today.
May 10, 2022 04:06 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
File_000 (5) Copy.jpeg
Local
Washington Elementary becomes second school in Rochester to return to masking; district changes policy
There have been five straight weeks of increases in the COVID infection rate since the district registered a low of 22 new cases the week of March 28-April 3.
May 10, 2022 03:48 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Keith Ellison Planned Parenthood
Local
AG: More out-of-state residents could seek abortion care in Minnesota
Keith Ellison said restrictions in surrounding states could lead people to Minnesota, if U.S. Supreme Court strikes down protections.
May 10, 2022 03:39 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
sisters of saint francis
Local
Rochester Sisters of Saint Francis elect new leadership team
The team will serve a four-year term.
May 10, 2022 02:24 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports