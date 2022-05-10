Rochester hospitals score top grades in safety

ROCHESTER — Med City hospitals were given top grades for safety on a biannual report card, despite many scores being down due to the pandemic.

The Leapfrog Group , a nonprofit organization that tracks data about health care centers, rolled out its biannual Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade report this week. Leapfrog assigns a letter grade to about 3,000 U.S. hospitals based on more than 30 measures of patient safety.

In Rochester, Mayo Clinic and Olmsted Medical Center both received “A” grades. Mayo Clinic’s Saint Marys Hospital and Methodist Hospital were collectively scored under the umbrella of “ Mayo Clinic Hospital — Rochester.”

"Despite the pandemic, Mayo Clinic received 'A' grades for our nine eligible hospitals that met the baseline data requirements," stated Mayo Clinic's Chief Value Officer Dr. Sean Dowdy in the announcement of the Leapfrog scores. "The achievement reflects our staff's dedication to providing excellent and safe health care in challenging times."

Mayo Clinic’s Albert Lea/Austin, Fairmont, Mankato and Red Wing locations in Minnesota as well its campuses in Florida, Arizona and Eau Claire, Wis. also received “A” grades.

LeapFrog reports that 33% of the about 3,000 hospitals received an "A" and 24% received a "B." Rounding out the grades, 36% received a "C," 7% received a "D," and less than 1% received an "F.”

