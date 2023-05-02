Rochester hotel named top Hilton in North America again

ROCHESTER — For the second year in a row , Hilton Worldwide chose the Hilton Rochester Mayo Clinic Area as the brand’s top hotel with 500 rooms or less.

The Rochester hotel at 10 E. Center St. was honored with the 2022 Connie Award on April 24, 2023.

The Hilton Rochester was built by the Chafoulias family’s Titan Development & Investments firm and Harbor Bay Real Estate Advisors, of Chicago. It opened in 2019 .

Croft Hospitality, a new incarnation of Titan's hotel management company, handles the day-to-day operation of Hilton Rochester and the Hilton Garden Inn in downtown Rochester.

“We compete to be number one,” stated Croft CEO Miki Radovanovic in the announcement of the award. “Our employees gain a sense of empowerment and accomplishment when we are able to achieve our goals and be recognized for that.”

Croft employs 110 to work at the Hilton Rochester.

The Connie Award, named after the hotel chain’s founder Conrad Hilton, is selected based on a combined ranking of overall experience and overall service. Other factors considered include quality assurance audits, measuring cleanliness, hotel condition, compliance with brand standards and property accommodations.

The Rochester hotel was not eligible for the Connie Award in 2019 and Hilton did not present the Connie award in 2020 due to the pandemic.

“To receive the Connie Award even once, is a true accomplishment in itself,” stated Titan and Croft CEO Andy Chafoulias . “To be one of the very few hotels who are able to boast about receiving the award a second time, is an even more unique and recognized opportunity.”