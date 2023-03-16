Rochester International Airport hires Mary Gastner as new marketing director

ROCHESTER — The Rochester International Airport has hired a familiar name in Med City hospitality, Mary Gastner, as its new marketing and communications manager.

Gastner is taking the reins on March 20, 2023. She replaces Laura Archbold in the role.

Archbold, who was hired in 2022 , left the position in December for unexpected medical reasons. She is helping Gastner with the transition.

Since 2021, Gastner has worked with a national nonprofit, Tech Impact. She most recently served as its marketing director.

However, Gastner is best known for her work in hospitality and tourism with Experience Rochester, the local visitor and convention organization.

She served as Experience Rochester’s director of marketing and communications for almost 17 years, plus more than a year as the interim executive director.

Mayo Clinic founded Rochester’s first airport in 1928. While the City of Rochester owns the airport, Mayo Clinic is contracted to manage it via its Rochester Airport Co. firm.