6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Rochester International Airport hires Mary Gastner as new marketing director

The Rochester International Airport has hired Mary Gastner as its new marketing and communications manager. She takes the reins on March 20, 2023.

Mary Gastner.png
Mary Gastner, the Rochester International Airport marketing and communications manager as of March 20, 2023.
Contributed
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Today at 9:00 AM

ROCHESTER — The Rochester International Airport has hired a familiar name in Med City hospitality, Mary Gastner, as its new marketing and communications manager.

Gastner is taking the reins on March 20, 2023. She replaces Laura Archbold in the role.

Archbold, who was hired in 2022 , left the position in December for unexpected medical reasons. She is helping Gastner with the transition.

Also Read

Since 2021, Gastner has worked with a national nonprofit, Tech Impact. She most recently served as its marketing director.

However, Gastner is best known for her work in hospitality and tourism with Experience Rochester, the local visitor and convention organization.

ADVERTISEMENT

She served as Experience Rochester’s director of marketing and communications for almost 17 years, plus more than a year as the interim executive director.

Mayo Clinic founded Rochester’s first airport in 1928. While the City of Rochester owns the airport, Mayo Clinic is contracted to manage it via its Rochester Airport Co. firm.

Heard Around Rochester - Jeff Kiger.png

Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. The opinions of my employer do not necessarily reflect my opinions. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.
What To Read Next
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: March 12-18, 2023
March 16, 2023 08:57 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Web 1920 – 1.jpg
Health
Minnesota lawmakers propose bill to improve hospital charity care accessibility
March 16, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Molly Castle Work
The Castle
Local
Castle sold for $2.3 million
March 15, 2023 04:35 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Steve Drazkowski
Local
Drazkowski says he never met a hungry person; media earthquake ensues
March 15, 2023 03:36 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Jack Charles Fickle
Local
Motel front desk clerk sentenced to 180 days in jail for raping guest
March 15, 2023 04:51 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Stewartville, Zumbrota-Mazeppa boys basketball
Prep
Top-seeded Stewartville boys on mission to earn first state tournament berth
March 16, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Survivor 44
Arts and Entertainment
Mayo High School graduate Sarah Wade amongst 4 castaways on Tribe Tika on 'Survivor'
March 15, 2023 09:00 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell