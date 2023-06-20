Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Business

Rochester investor to build out downtown office space on the riverfront

Shawn Capelle is turning four condominium units in Rochester's Ironwood Square Building into 12 offices with views of the Zumbro River.

Ironwood Square
The Ironwood Square building across Third Avenue Southeast from the city-county Government Center on Friday, June 16, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Today at 6:30 AM

ROCHESTER — Not everyone wants to work from home.

That is part of the reason that Shawn Capelle decided to invest in a block of four condominium units in the Ironwood Square Building at 300 Third Ave. SE. That’s across Third Avenue from the Government Center and along the banks of the Zumbro River.

Capelle, who owns the Shawn Capelle American Family Insurance Agency, recently purchased the condo units in the first occupied level of the building, which is elevated with parking underneath. Scott J. Bagne of Rochester sold them for $625,000.

Realtor Jay Christenson of Loam Commercial Real Estate represented Capelle in the deal.

Framing this as an investment, Capelle explained the plan is to renovate and redesign the space into 12 offices, a conference room, waiting area and a breakroom.

Under the umbrella of his Ironwood Professional Suites, he will then lease the space out for people looking for an office with a view. The offices will feature views of the Zumbro River, the Mayo Civic Center and the Rochester Art Center.

“There's a demand for professionals that want a professional office with affordable rent, but they don't need that much space. They're hard to find,” he said. “These will be the kind of offices for lawyers, mental health counselors, accountants or whoever needs a professional office.”

Kramer Contracting is starting demolition with the goal to have the units ready for tenants in early fall, possibly by September.

Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
