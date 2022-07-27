Rochester is slated to beef up in August with opening of new Red Cow eatery

ROCHESTER — Where's the beef?

Well, a big plate of it is coming to Rochester.

Red Cow , a popular Minnesota gourmet bar and grill brand, expects to start cooking on Aug. 10 in 6,000-square-feet of commercial space on the street level of the Berkman apartment complex and hotel at 217 14th Ave. SW. That is just across the street from Mayo Clinic’s Saint Marys Hospital.

This will be the first Red Cow in southeastern Minnesota for owners Luke Shimp and Tracy Bachul. They have four locations in the Twin Cities.

“We’re excited for our venture to Rochester. Having grown up in Lake City I spent a lot of time in Rochester, so this is like a homecoming,” stated Shimp in an announcement of the opening date. “After some delays due to the pandemic, we’re thrilled for Rochester to be our first location outside of the Twin Cities.”

The award-winning Red Cow is known for its gourmet burgers, craft beers and cocktails. The menu at the Rochester restaurant will be the same as the other Red Cow locations, which includes burgers, craft cocktails made with local spirits, and more than 40 beers on tap.

Minnesota Monthly magazine named Red Cow’s burgers the most innovative in the Twin Cities. The magazine cited the Barcelona Burger topped with piquillo pepper, Manchego cheese, and prosciutto, and its Manhattan cocktail-inspired burger featuring bacon.

This is the first commercial tenant announced for the Berkman’s 21,000 square-feet of commercial space, which has been empty since the Alatus 14-story tower opened in 2020.

“We’re looking forward to not only being an amenity for residents of The Berkman, but for the hospital and the community and look forward to Red Cow becoming a new go-to neighborhood restaurant,” stated Red Cow CEO Bachul in the announcement.

The new Red Cow will seat 130 diners inside with capacity for 50 more on the patio.

As a new name in the Rochester market, Red Cow will face a lot of local and regional competition.

The Red Cow will be going head-to-head with a slew of local beer and burger providers, including the Newt’s, Hot Chip, Purple Goat Kitchen and Bar, The Tap House, Tap House West End , Wildwoods, Smoak, The Workshop, Tavern 22 , Fat Willy’s and Rooster's among others.

