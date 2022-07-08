Rochester Magazine takes home five SPJ awards

Rochester Magazine took home five awards (including one first) at the Minnesota Society of Professional Journalists Page One Awards, held in St. Paul on June 23.

The magazine finished second in the top category — Best Magazine — for its October 2021 issue, which included a Fall Fashion feature from Jennifer Koski and Lisa Houghton (and photography by Ken Klotzbach) as well as a profile of Igor Vovkovinskiy by Steve Lange.

Associate Editor Jennifer Koski took home top honors in the Best Magazine Department category (for her "Random Rochesterite" column).

"I found myself reading for enjoyment and not because I was judging a contest," wrote the judges. "The Random Rochesterite layout was consistent and easy to follow. The photos blended well with the Q&A ... Reading the answers to the questions felt like sitting down in a local coffee shop just chatting about life with interesting people who might lean forward at any moment and interrupt the interviewer with 'Wait, did I tell you about the time I? ...'"

Art Director Lisa Houghton took home a second place for Best Page Design (for the magazine's April 2021 "Be True To Who We Are" story (a look at the year that changed the Rochester restaurant scene), with photography by Olive Juice Studios. Houghton also took third place in the Best Magazine Cover category, for "Postcards From Rochester," an illustration for the November 2021 issue.

Editor Steve Lange took home a second place in the Best Column category for his Oddchester column.

Rochester Magazine is a publication of the Post Bulletin. The Society of Professional Journalists, founded in 1909, is billed as the “oldest, largest and broadest-based organization of journalists in the United States.”