Rochester man who went to prison for marijuana, works to free others

ROCHESTER — In 2003, a driver bringing more than 300 pounds of marijuana from California to Minnesota was stopped by police. That driver then led investigators to Travis Cullen who was going to distribute the marijuana.

Cullen, then 21 years old, faced a choice between the long federal sentence or naming other people he was working with. He chose not to cooperate.

“That’s not who I am,” he said.

That choice and subsequent conviction in federal court of conspiracy to distribute marijuana sent him to a federal prison for eight years.

As of Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, Minnesotans will be able to legally possess and grow marijuana. Cullen intends to apply for a license to sell marijuana. The legislation passed this year under the DFL-led Minnesota House and Senate and was signed into law by Gov. Tim Walz in May.

A social equity provision in the bill calls for giving priority in marijuana licensing to people like Cullen who have been convicted of nonviolent, marijuana-related crimes or have suffered losses due to marijuana prohibition. That includes military veterans who lost their honorable status due to a marijuana-related offense. Cullen said he hopes momentum and movement for expunging marijuana convictions bleeds into the federal level where people are still serving time.

Cullen is co-owner of Laughing Waters in Rochester, which sells hemp-derived, THC-infused edibles, beverages and flowers that are legal to sell and possess under state and federal laws. He’s also the head of Minnesota’s chapter of nonprofit Freedom Grow. The group advocates for the release of people still held for nonviolent, marijuana convictions.

Behind the counter at Laughing Waters, Cullen keeps a spiral-bound book containing the photographs and conviction information of dozens of people who are imprisoned for marijuana convictions. His goal is to see that every one of those people is released.

“I know their pain,” he said. “And so many people are profiting off their pain.”

Travis Cullen speaks with a customer at Laughing Waters, which sells THC-infused items. Cullen, co-owner of the store, served eight years in federal prison for marijuana distribution. He was arrested at age 21, freed at age 30. Now, at age 41, Cullen plans to apply for a license to legally sell marijuana in Minnesota. John Molseed / Post Bulletin

He flips through the book and shakes his head pointing to the lengths of the sentences. He describes what it was like to spend his twenties in federal prison.

“Being there, it’s like you’re dead out here,” he said. “After four years in prison, everybody’s forgotten about you but your mother.”

Cullen writes letters to some of the people serving time. Valerie Flores’ case especially speaks to him. Flores is serving a 10-year sentence after she pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute marijuana for bringing more than 300 pounds of marijuana from California to Wisconsin with her boyfriend . An informant led the Wisconsin State Patrol to stop both their separate vehicles, according to court records. Court records also state they each fled traffic stops and fled at high speeds.

Flores wrote back to Cullen about her conviction. She expressed surprise and hope to learn he was able to legally apply for a license to sell marijuana now despite his conviction.

Cullen said similar circumstances and the fact that Flores is serving time in Minnesota evoke empathy. He said he hopes to secure her release, and maybe a new chapter in life.

Cullen, who will attend a concert and public rally marking the legalization in Minneapolis Tuesday, said he also plans to visit Waseca, Minnesota.

“I plan to go to a park there, smoke a bit and think about my brothers and sisters who are sitting in prison,” he said.

For him, he already has a new chapter. He ran a construction business for eight years. He credits his mother for helping him adapt to life outside prison.

“That and white privilege,” he said.

Cullen said he had no interest in selling marijuana while it wasn’t legal. Now, he said the prospect excites him.

“I’m just excited to do it legally and be a part of society and not have to hide,” he said.

Most legal retail sales won’t start until 2025 or later. That will give state leaders create a licensing and regulatory system for the new industry.

Rochester City Council passed an ordinance July 6 halting licensing for new cannabis businesses until 2025.