Rochester nonprofit organization grows therapeutic services, changes name

ROCHESTER — A nonprofit organization that provides medical therapy and fitness training is changing its name after 11 years to better reflect its mission as it continues to grow in Rochester.

CEO Melanie Brennan founded ExercisAbilities in 2011 to help people of all ability levels deal with injuries, illnesses and disabilities. It is based at 2530 N Broadway Ave.

“The name ExercisAbilities has gotten us so far. It really has established us in the community as serving individuals with physical and neurological conditions to bring physical rehabilitation to them through physical therapy, occupational therapy and even speech therapy,” she said.

However, the organization’s reach has evolved over the years as its pediatric services have grown as well as the addition of more specialized trainers.

“The name has helped us grow, but we kind of outgrew it. People looking at it see that we do exercise and we work with disabilities, but we do so much more,” she said.

That is why the organization is changing its name to EA Therapeutic Health.

Compared to its early days with four employees working with a handful of clients, Brennan now has 33 employees that work with 400 to 500 adults and 200 children and teens.

“We serve a whole spectrum of individuals that are experiencing limitations in their functions due to some kind of physical or intellectual disability or a chronic condition,” she said.

Along with the name change, EA Therapeutic Health is continuing to grow, and Brennan said more announcements will be coming yet this year.