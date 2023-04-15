Rochester real estate firm paid $950,000 for northwest office complex as future headquarters

ROCHESTER — A local commercial real estate firm is digging in with a $950,000 purchase of a northwest Rochester office complex.

Rochester Realtor Jay Christenson purchased an 8,000-square-foot office building at 315 Elton Hills Dr. NW on March 31, 2023, with plans to move his Loam Commercial Real Estate firm there.

“We will be remodeling the entire building and Loam will be taking the whole second floor. We will be doing our property management, development of land (building new buildings) and brokerage sales there,” wrote Christenson of the deal. “We simply were out of room and needed the additional professional space. These are exciting times for us.”

The rest of the center will continue to house legal, accounting, insurance, and counseling offices.

Under the name of 315 Holdings LLC, Christenson purchased the 45-year-old building from M&A Degrood Properties LLC. The last time the complex was purchased was in 2012, when Michael Degrood paid $750,000 to Gary Mattison for the property.

Olmsted County estimated the combined total market value for the building and attached parking lot at $795,300 for 2023-2024.

Christenson launched Loam Commercial in 2022 and it is currently based in Suite 400 at 2477 Clare Lane NE.

Loam has three agents based in Rochester and one in Duluth.

“We are hoping to add three more agents in Rochester,” said Christenson.

Jay Christenson is a realtor with Loam Commercial Real Estate in Rochester. The business opened in September 2022. Contributed

As part of Loam’s growth, Christenson said it will soon add more features and services to its offerings.

“We are really excited that we will be also doing franchise sales, which is something new for Rochester,” he wrote. “We will also be adding weekly podcasts from our podcast room in which we tackle all sorts of real estate and business issues.”