ROCHESTER — When the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in 2020, many Rochester restaurants immediately felt its effect, having to close down permanently without new eateries popping up in its place.

A year later, that ratio evened out. While many of people's favorite restaurants did shut down for good in 2021, several new restaurants staked their claim in Rochester to fill the void and have glowing reviews early on in their tenure.

Here are the Rochester restaurants we lost and gained in 2021.

Restaurants lost

Legend's Bar and Grill

The site of the former Time Theatre and Red Ow, which most recently housed Legends Bar and Grill, has been nominated as a historic landmark. Rochester's Heritage Preservation Commission recommended Tuesday the city council hold off on charging a fee for landmark nominations. (Andrew Link / alink@postbulletin.com)

The popular former bar and grill located at 11 Fourth St. SE spent most of 2020 trying to keep its doors open amongst a series of closures.

But it wasn't until Jan.6, 2021, when owner Jeff Fieseler announced on the Legend's Facebook page that the city wouldn't be renewing its lease with Legend's in order to make way for development.

Almost a full year later, and the city is still unsure of the site's future.

Nellie's on 3rd

After previously taking over the location from Grand Rounds Brewing Company in 2020, Nellie's on 3rd, the kitchen and bar located at 4 3rd St. SW, closed their doors on June 30, 2021 on their "own terms, and not because of COVID," the owners said in a Facebook post on June 16, 2021.

It only took a few months for a new restaurant to inhabit the historic spot as ThaiPop took over the site in August.

True Smoke BBQ

True Smoke BBQ is pictured on Friday, May 21, 2021, in Rochester. Sometime between 7 p.m. Sunday, May 16, and 11 a.m. Thursday, thieves made off with three propane tanks as well as the regulators, hoses, and hookup equipment, forcing the brick and mortar location to close. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)

One of Rochester's favorite barbecue locations moved out of town in 2021 as True Smoke BBQ packed up and closed down their Rochester location at 2040 Viking Dr. NW on Sept. 22, 2021.

The restaurant's new location now resides in Canton, Minn., at 110 Main St N.

Porch and Boxcar Hippie

Chef and co-owner Justin Schoville prepares a burrito on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at Boxcar Hippie in Rochester. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)

Porch, known for its fried chicken, operated out of the historic railroad depot building at 20 Fourth St. SE for five years before announcing on Sept. 19, 2021, that it, and its downstairs counterpart — Boxcar Hippie — were going to be closing permanently .

Owners cited the pandemic and staff shortages as the main reasons for the closures.

Hog Thai

Opening roughly at the same time as Porch, Hog Thai went through the same struggles many restaurants did during the pandemic with keeping its doors open.

While the Thai restaurant was able to remain open for the majority of 2020, in June 2021, the owners announced in a Facebook post the restaurant's final day of operation was to be on May 22, 2021.

Restaurants gained

Tilda's Pizzeria

Cristino De La Cruz, a pizza chef at the new Tilda's Pizzeria, works Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at the restaurant in Rochester while practicing for their opening on July 20. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

Tilda's Pizzeria opened officially on July 7, 2021 , taking over the 300 First Ave. NW site that used to be home to the 300 First restaurant.

Offering up pizzas out of its 6,800-pound wood-fired oven, Tilda's Pizzeria is open all days of the week from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Purple Goat

Charles Morris, left, general manager of the Purple Goat, and Mark Kranz, co-owner, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at the Purple Goat in Rochester. The bar and restaurant plans to open next week. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Another restaurant part of the Creative Cuisine group in Rochester, Purple Goat first opened on Aug. 19, 2021 , at its 3708 U.S. 63 North location in northeast Rochester, and has been known so far for its creative menu as well as unique interior design.

Purple Goat is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day of the week.

Workshop Food Hall and Bar

The Workshop Food Hall and Bar on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

After years of renovation and preparation, the Workshop Food Hall and Bar opened on July 22, 2021, at 1232 Third Ave. SE in Rochester. The food hall offers up a variety of food vendors to go along with a bar and seating area, while also having the Workshop Barbers, an old-school men's barbershop, in the building as well.

The food hall is closed on Mondays, opened 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

ThaiPop

Ryan and Annie Balow, of ThaiPop, in their new location Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in downtown Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Taking over for Nellie's on Third was Annie and Ryan Balow's ThaiPop, which opened to a fully reserved dining room on Aug. 31, 2021 , at the historic Third St. SW location in Rochester.

ThaiPop is open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Mondays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Tavern 22

The newly constructed Tavern 22 will open its doors at 3401 Northern Valley Place NE at 7 a.m. to start serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, said General Manager Scott Schneider. The building was originally slated as the third Rooster’s location in Rochester. When the pandemic pulled the plug on that idea, Schneider stepped in to work with developer A.J. Hawkins to create Tavern 22. Contributed

Tavern 22 was the latest bar and grill to pop up in Rochester in 2021. Located at 3401 Northern Valley Place NE in Rochester, Tavern 22 opened in early October 2021 and has been serving a variety of hamburgers, steaks, fish, salads and roasted chicken.

Tavern 22 is open Thursday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., and 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday.

