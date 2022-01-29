Rochester Salvation Army hits Christmas fundraising

ROCHESTER — The lights might all be put away, and the trees taken down, but the joy of Christmas got a late boost.

The Salvation Army in Rochester announced Friday that the organization had reached its fundraising goal of $1.125 million for the Christmas campaign.

The campaign, which runs Oct. 1 through Dec. 31 each year, is the organization's biggest fundraiser, pulling in one-third to one-half of the Salvation Army's program budget for the year, said Rebecca Snapp, the Salvation Army's local director of community engagement.

The campaign was the Salvation Army's 125th Red Kettle season in the Rochester community. Snapp said the goal is set for each campaign by looking at the previous year's take.

However, because COVID caused a spike in giving, the organization scaled down its expectations for this year compared to last year.

"We set our goals based upon what we've received the previous year," Snapp said. "But people were giving more than what we thought they could sustain, so we reduced it by $300,000."

The Salvation Army still received a $10,000 match from Think Bank and another $50,000 from Mayo Clinic, Snapp said.

"The Salvation Army is in the business of providing hope,” said Major Bob Mueller, corps officer of the Salvation Army in Rochester. "From health and housing, to our feeding and youth programs, we want to thank everyone in and around Rochester who contributed their time, talents, and treasures to these continued services for our neighbors most in need."

Snapp said the organization usually gets the last of its Christmas donations about two to three weeks after Christmas, so the announcement on Friday was really about a week later than normal.

"A lot of people actually send in their Christmas gift after Christmas," she said.