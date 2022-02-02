Rochester senior living complex sold for $26.5 million, $3.9 million more than in November

ROCHESTER — Less than three months after it last sold for $22.6 million, a Rochester senior housing community was purchased for $26.5 million this week.

Florida-based Lloyd Jones Multifamily Management, as Rochester 30 PropCo LLC, bought the River Bend Assisted Living & Memory Care complex on Jan. 31 for $3.9 million more than the last purchase price on Nov. 10.

The complex, with 71 assisted-living apartments and 18 memory care units, is located at 30 Silver Lake Place NW on the bank of the Zumbro River. It stands on the former site of the Silver Lake Motorcoach RV Park , just south of the River Center Plaza shopping center.

The Wilkinson Family of Cos. helped develop and co-owned the property as part of a joint venture with Rochester developer Andy Chafoulias ’ Titan Development and Investments. Good Neighbor Care Centers of Eugene, Oregon, which is owned by Wilkinson, managed River Bend since it opened in 2014.

It cost an estimated $15 million to build the 81,000-square-foot project in northwest Rochester.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under the name ALF Employer Minnesota LLC, Wilkinson bought out Titan Development’s stake in November and became the sole owner.

This week’s deal means Wilkinson has handed off the ownership and management to Lloyd Jones Multifamily, which manages more than 5,500 units in Florida, Texas, South Carolina, Michigan and New Hampshire. The acquisition is the first addition of a Minnesota property to its portfolio.

State records show that the transaction included $855,000 for the furniture, fixtures and equipment and $530,000 for the senior housing business.

Olmsted County estimated the total market value of the River Bend property at $8.27 million for 2021-2022. Sale documents show that it was appraised at $23.79 million.

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.