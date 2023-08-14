Rochester start-up Pneumeric raises $2.2 million to keep growing

ROCHESTER — When the founders of Rochester medical device startup Pneumeric asked investors for $1.5 million in July, the response was better than expected.

“We raised $2.21 million. We had planned on raising $1.5 million. Investor excitement basically drove the other $600,000 to $700,000 or so,” said CEO and co-founder Dr. John Aho. “We're in a healthy financial position for the immediate future.”

The plan is to use the influx of money to continue to scale up the Rochester-based start-up and to intensify Pneumeric’s marketing efforts.

“You need to drive awareness to the customers. You can have the best product on the planet, but it’s not going to work if the customers don't know about it, they're not gonna work. That basically means marketing, marketing, marketing to show them the value as opposed to what they're currently doing,” said Aho.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a 510(K) certification to Pneumeric in the spring of 2023 to start selling its medical device. Pneumeric’s customer base includes ambulance services, the military and emergency medical departments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aho founded Pneumeric in 2021 with Sasha Gentling. It makes a small tube-like device to help medical teams know if the treatment for pneumothorax, a condition that happens when a patient’s lung collapses and air leaks into the space between the lung and the chest wall, is successful.

To treat pneumothorax, a needle angiocatheter is typically used to poke a hole in the patient’s chest to release the trapped air. The procedure is called a needle thoracostomy. The only way to know if the procedure was successful and doesn’t need to be done again was to listen for the “gushing” sound of the air being released.

Pneumothorax is usually a traumatic emergency situation, which means the treatment is often administered in an ambulance or a helicopter or even on a battlefield. A needle thoracostomy needs to happen quickly in environments that are usually noisy.

Pneumeric's Capnospot, which fits on the end of a needle angiocatheter and allows the user to detect when carbondioxide flows out the needle during a needle decompression for tension pneumothorax. Photographed Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo

Pneumeric’s device makes it possible for medical staff to visually determine if a needle thoracostomy worked instead of relying on sound.

Aho created a clear plastic tube or straw with a piece of litmus paper in it that attaches to a needle angiocatheter. He calls it the Pneumeric Capnospot.

Pneumeric has grown to four full-time employees, including Aho and Gentling. Several specialists also contract with the company.

The Capnospot is being made by injection molding and assembled in Florida. The products are delivered to Rochester, where collaboration with another award-winning medical start-up — Nanodropper — comes into play.

Nanodropper, which makes and sells a precision eye dropper that universally fits on most eye medicine bottles, has agreed to handle fulfillment of Pneumeric at its Rochester distribution center.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the Capnospot devices are starting to show up at ambulance departments and other emergency medical teams, including some in Southeastern Minnesota.

The Pneumeric team is also looking to the future by starting to think about what their next product or products might be.

“We don't want to be a one hit wonder. We want to consistently prove that there is a recipe here that can be effective, so that we can replicate that recipe year after year after year.If we are eventually bought out by somebody bigger than us, we want to be able to turn around and do the exact same thing all over again,” said Aho.