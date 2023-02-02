Rochester streetwear designer to level up his Apache Mall and Mall of America stores

ROCHESTER — Levels , a Rochester-based casual street wear clothing brand, is hibernating for a bit as the Minnesota retailer prepares to level-up in the spring.

Owner and designer Daniel Johnson Jr. is going to be busy for the next few weeks. On Jan. 31, he closed the Levels store in Rochester’s Apache Mall as well as his shop in the Mall of America.

However, both locations will reopen in new spaces in the shopping centers in March.

“It’s just crazy that we closed both stores on Jan. 31 and will reopen them in March. This was not planned at all,” said Johnson of the transition. “We spoke about it in December and it just came about this January. It's a blessing.”

After more than two years in the Apache Mall, Levels is moving to a new spot in Apache Mall to the more active Scheels wing.

“We chose to move closer to Sheels, it's the number one anchor store in Apache Mall, and we just figured we'll be more successful by moving closer to it,” he said. “When we reopen, the new store will have more of an industrial vibe, but it will be similar to the vibe people know from the old store.”

Levels is making an even bigger jump in Bloomington’s Mall of America. Johnson had been part of the mall’s shared Community Commons co-op-style retail space. In March, he plans to open a 4,000-square-foot store of his own.

That means more space for Level’s high-end hoodies, sweatshirts, T-shirts, jackets, jeans, hats, joggers and bags. All of the clothes are designed by Johnson and his team. He expects he will need to add more people to his team of eight when the re-launch happens.

“We dress everyone from athletes to professionals. We're known for our high quality fabrics and our creative designs. Our niche is people looking for a good quality and a lasting garment,” said Johnson about what shoppers looking for clothing for men, women and children will find in his stores.

In addition to opening new brick-and-mortar spaces, Levels is also updating and refreshing its online presence as the company gears up for the spring and summer seasons.

“We’re going to be spring flinging around here,” he said.