Business
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester streetwear designer to level up his Apache Mall and Mall of America stores

unnamed (3).jpg
Owner and designer Daniel Johnson Jr. closed his Levels store in Rochester’s Apache Mall as well as his shop in the Mall of America on Jan. 31, 2023. However, both will reopen in new spaces in March.
Contributed / Levels
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
February 02, 2023 03:06 PM
ROCHESTER — Levels , a Rochester-based casual street wear clothing brand, is hibernating for a bit as the Minnesota retailer prepares to level-up in the spring.

Owner and designer Daniel Johnson Jr. is going to be busy for the next few weeks. On Jan. 31, he closed the Levels store in Rochester’s Apache Mall as well as his shop in the Mall of America.

However, both locations will reopen in new spaces in the shopping centers in March.

“It’s just crazy that we closed both stores on Jan. 31 and will reopen them in March. This was not planned at all,” said Johnson of the transition. “We spoke about it in December and it just came about this January. It's a blessing.”

After more than two years in the Apache Mall, Levels is moving to a new spot in Apache Mall to the more active Scheels wing.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We chose to move closer to Sheels, it's the number one anchor store in Apache Mall, and we just figured we'll be more successful by moving closer to it,” he said. “When we reopen, the new store will have more of an industrial vibe, but it will be similar to the vibe people know from the old store.”

Levels is making an even bigger jump in Bloomington’s Mall of America. Johnson had been part of the mall’s shared Community Commons co-op-style retail space. In March, he plans to open a 4,000-square-foot store of his own.

Capture89887.JPG
Levels, a Rochester-based casual street wear clothing designer and retailer, closed its stores in the Apache Mall and the Mall of America this week. However, they will reopen in new and upgraded spaces in March.
Nathan Hoover / Levels

That means more space for Level’s high-end hoodies, sweatshirts, T-shirts, jackets, jeans, hats, joggers and bags. All of the clothes are designed by Johnson and his team. He expects he will need to add more people to his team of eight when the re-launch happens.

“We dress everyone from athletes to professionals. We're known for our high quality fabrics and our creative designs. Our niche is people looking for a good quality and a lasting garment,” said Johnson about what shoppers looking for clothing for men, women and children will find in his stores.

In addition to opening new brick-and-mortar spaces, Levels is also updating and refreshing its online presence as the company gears up for the spring and summer seasons.

“We’re going to be spring flinging around here,” he said.

Heard Around Rochester - Jeff Kiger.png

Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. The opinions of my employer do not necessarily reflect my opinions. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.
