Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 17
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Members Only
Business

Rochester stylist to close salon, but she's not giving up the job she loves

After 21 years of running a Rochester salon, Jessica Amos will soon close the doors of Hair Studio 52 for good. While the salon is closing, Amos will continue in the profession by working as a solo stylist.

Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
March 17, 2022 12:16 PM
Share

ROCHESTER – Jessica Amos is returning to her roots, though that means closing her Rochester hair salon after 21 years.

Amos is known for her Hair Studio 52, which she opened in Rochester in 2000, when she was 28. After a few years, she built a 6,000-square-foot complex at 2300 Superior Drive Northwest and moved her salon into more than 3,000 square feet of the building.

It has been a long run for an independent business, but now Amos is planning to close the doors for good on April 15.

“The salon industry as a whole has changed. It's harder to keep a commission salon going. I've been doing it for 21 years, it's just time to let the next generation figure it out,” she said.

She wants all her customers to be aware of the upcoming change for the salon and her team of nine.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I know there are a lot of gift cards still outstanding and I want to make sure everyone has the opportunity to use them on services or for 20% off of retail before April 15,” she said. “I don’t want to end on a sour note with anyone.”

Closing the salon does not mean Amos is giving up on being a hair professional.

“I absolutely love my job. I love doing hair and I've been doing it for 29 years,” she said. "I'm definitely going to continue working full-time."

Her personal plan is set up shop in a solo space in Billa's Salon Suites at 2630 S. Broadway.

The rest of the team at Hair Studio 52 are also moving to other salons or leasing solo spots. Customers wondering where their favorite stylists are going after April 15 can check with the salon before it closes.

Looking back at more than two decades of running her own salon, Amos said she was grateful for the support and for having the chance to participate in making nonprofit projects and events.

“The one thing that I really want to get out is that I'm very thankful for all of the opportunities that my staff and I have had in the past to help out in the community with the Eagles Cancer Telethon and many other events and things like that,” she said.

Also Read
Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig
Members Only
Business
A former Rochester bank branch building sold for $1.2 million
On March 8, Bandel Investments purchased an empty 3,000-square-foot building at 5600 U.S. Highway 52 North from Sterling State Bank, which operated a branch there for years. It is located along Bandel Road Northwest.
March 16, 2022 03:59 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
092121-VANICREAM-06624.jpg
Members Only
Business
Lotion in motion: Vanicream maker to add third expansion in three years
Pharmaceutical Specialties Inc., which makes the popular skin cream for sensitive skin, is adding another 5,000 square feet to its northwest Rochester warehouses as well as a 4,000-square-foot, two-story office section. This is the third expansion in as many years.
March 15, 2022 05:17 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Nashville Coop
Members Only
Business
It's about to get spicy in Rochester
Nashville Coop, a popular Twin Cities spicy chicken brand that started as a food truck, is slated to open a fixed location here on a prominent corner along South Broadway.
March 14, 2022 04:38 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Load More

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.

ADVERTISEMENT

Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig

Related Topics: HEARD ON THE STREETROCHESTERMEMBERS-ONLY
What to read next
Ask Dave - Dave Conrad column mug
Business
Can't write right? It's important to be clear
Business is competitive and you can’t let bad writing keep you from inspiring your customers to buy, or encourage and motivate your employees to work harder, or simply write memos and letters to fellow managers and your team.
March 17, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Conrad
Police car lights crime crash arrest
Local
Teenager arrested on assault, felony stalking charges
The 16-year-old Rochester boy is alleged to have rammed a female's car and drove off.
March 17, 2022 09:31 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Gage Elementary body.jpg
Local
Update: Body found at Gage Elementary School identified as 22-year-old woman
There is no immediate threat to the public.
March 17, 2022 08:58 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Morning Headlines: Dead body found at Gage Elementary School
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
March 17, 2022 07:13 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe