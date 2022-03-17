Rochester stylist to close salon, but she's not giving up the job she loves

ROCHESTER – Jessica Amos is returning to her roots, though that means closing her Rochester hair salon after 21 years.

Amos is known for her Hair Studio 52, which she opened in Rochester in 2000, when she was 28. After a few years, she built a 6,000-square-foot complex at 2300 Superior Drive Northwest and moved her salon into more than 3,000 square feet of the building.

It has been a long run for an independent business, but now Amos is planning to close the doors for good on April 15.

“The salon industry as a whole has changed. It's harder to keep a commission salon going. I've been doing it for 21 years, it's just time to let the next generation figure it out,” she said.

She wants all her customers to be aware of the upcoming change for the salon and her team of nine.

“I know there are a lot of gift cards still outstanding and I want to make sure everyone has the opportunity to use them on services or for 20% off of retail before April 15,” she said. “I don’t want to end on a sour note with anyone.”

Closing the salon does not mean Amos is giving up on being a hair professional.

“I absolutely love my job. I love doing hair and I've been doing it for 29 years,” she said. "I'm definitely going to continue working full-time."

Her personal plan is set up shop in a solo space in Billa's Salon Suites at 2630 S. Broadway.

The rest of the team at Hair Studio 52 are also moving to other salons or leasing solo spots. Customers wondering where their favorite stylists are going after April 15 can check with the salon before it closes.

Looking back at more than two decades of running her own salon, Amos said she was grateful for the support and for having the chance to participate in making nonprofit projects and events.

“The one thing that I really want to get out is that I'm very thankful for all of the opportunities that my staff and I have had in the past to help out in the community with the Eagles Cancer Telethon and many other events and things like that,” she said.

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.