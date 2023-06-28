Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Rochester Towers association wants residents to return for 'limited occupancy'

“Based on the engineer’s opinion, the Association is requesting that the City lift its order deeming the property unsafe,” according to a statement by attorney Phaedra Howard of Hellmuth & Johnson.

Rochester Towers Condominiums
Residents are still unable to return to Rochester Towers Condominiums on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Today at 5:21 PM

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Towers Condominium's owners association is asking the city to allow for some residents to return for “limited occupancy” of their building as it is undergoing structural repairs.

The attorney for the Rochester Towers Homeowners Association issued as statement on Wednesday afternoon.

“Based on the engineer’s opinion, the Association is requesting that the City lift its order deeming the property unsafe. The engineers are working with the City to determine what requirements must be fulfilled in order to allow for limited occupancy of the building,” according to the statement by attorney Phaedra Howard of Hellmuth & Johnson. “With the shoring in place, they have deemed the property to be safe in the meantime, but the shoring is only a temporary fix and not a long-term solution.”

Rochester Towers at 207 Fifth Ave. SW was abruptly evacuated on June 2 due to structural concerns. The residents have not been allowed to return other than briefly to pick up personal items as engineers have worked to shore up the building.

Howard added that engineers have identified three columns as needing “priority repairs” as well as the garage structure

The attorney did not say how many residents were expected to return to the building or what the timeline for that would be.

The shoring work to stabilize the columns and buildings did require work inside some of the 94 individually owned condominiums.

“Units that have shoring in them cannot be occupied until the repairs are complete and the shoring is removed,” wrote Howard.

Howard did not defined specifically what "limited occupancy" would mean in terms residents returning to the building.

Engineers recently told residents of the possible costs of repair on the building, which houses 94 individually owned condominiums, could top $4 million.

060223-Rochester Towers Evacuation
Crews work at Rochester Towers Condominium on Friday night, June 2, 2023, in downtown Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. The opinions of my employer do not necessarily reflect my opinions. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.
