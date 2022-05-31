SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Exclusive
Business
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester Toyota recovers from hail storm damage to vehicle lot

Storms have caused harm across Rochester this spring, and Rochester Toyota is just one of many places where products for sale have suffered damages from unexpectedly large hail.

Hail Damage at Rochester Toyota
Manny Martinez, left, and Bryce Adams, both with Recon One, fix hail damage on a 2019 Toyota Rav4 at Rochester Toyota on Friday, May 27, 2022. The vehicle was damaged during a recent storm.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Theodore Tollefson
Theodore Tollefson
May 31, 2022 12:56 PM
ROCHESTER — When it rains, it pours but when that rain becomes a flood of quarter-sized hail, local car dealerships suffer the storm.

One of the latest hail storms to hit Rochester on Thursday, May 19, brought a lot of unexpected damage to the Toyota dealership lot in south Rochester. Dozens of vehicles at the dealership were hit by hail and received simple bumps and scratches on car paint compared to severe damages that could have been caused by these storms.

December Storm Aftermath
Exclusive
Business
Storm damage repairs to roofs backlogged for summer. What homeowners should know to avoid being hustled
Backlogs and supply shortages are everywhere these days, and nowhere more apparent than the roof repair industry, where homeowners are waiting four to six weeks for repairs.
May 30, 2022 12:00 PM
By  Theodore Tollefson
Building Mug
Business
Real estate selling quickly in Rochester, Southeast Minnesota housing market
The current real estate market in Rochester and across Southeast Minnesota is seeing record high numbers for median sales prices and the lowest amount of days on the market.
May 26, 2022 02:48 PM
By  Theodore Tollefson
20220523.AnderesShirt.jpg
Exclusive
Business
Red Wing man's ads for hemp clothes censored by Facebook and Instagram
John Anderes had hopes his new shirt design for outdoor retailers could be advertised on social media without a hitch. That did not end up being the case when Facebook and Instagram algorithms flagged his advertisements because the shirt was made of material the sites do not tolerate for ads: hemp.
May 25, 2022 09:06 AM
By  Theodore Tollefson
“It's pretty amazing what these paintless dent removal companies can do to fix cosmetic issues,” said Mike Enke, executive general manager of Rochester Toyota. “So the damage wasn't so bad that it can't be fixed, which is a good thing.”

For those who had vehicles purchased before the storm that were still on the lot. Their new vehicles are still insured by Rochester Toyota until the vehicle officially leaves the lot under the new owner. According to Enke, only 10 customers had their vehicles damaged by the hail storm prior to it leaving the lot.

“We fix the cars to the standards that they would have expected when they bought the vehicle. And we would disclose anything that would have been done to the vehicle,” Enke said.

While the severe weather season is far from over, Enke says that preparing for storm damage each year as a car dealership isn’t always at the forefront of the dealership’s mind. Storm damages mainly come down to having the right insurance as a dealership and for the customers.

“You try to protect those assets as best you can. Sometimes storms come out of nowhere, and there's not much you can do. Being properly insured is, I think, the most important aspect of what we do, making sure that we have policies in place so that if damage occurs, you know, we're able to get the vehicles back up to the standards that our customers expect,” Enke said.

The worst of the damages Rochester Toyota faced, from the storms in May and dating back to the Dec. 15, 2021, tornado, is signage. Some of the signage is still in need of repair, but will be completed by the end of the summer.

20220519.HailSizeComparison.JPG
Hail larger than quarters hit the Rochester area during the most recent severe weather storm on May 19, 2022.
Contributed / Eric Atherton

Theodore Tollefson
Theodore Tollefson is a business reporter for the Post Bulletin. He is originally from Burnsville, Minn., and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a bachelor's degree in journalism in December 2020. Readers can reach Theodore at 507-281-7420 or ttollefson@postbulletin.com.
