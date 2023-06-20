Rochesterfest brings 28 different food vendors to Soldiers Field Park

ROCHESTER — The smell of fried donuts, sweet corn and cheese curds are very evident upon entering Soldiers Field Park this week.

Rochesterfest festivities at Soldiers Field Park began on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, and continues through Saturday. One of the main attractions to the park is the wide variety of food tents and trucks that line the center of the park. This year there are 28 different vendors for Rochesterfest attendees.

One of these vendors is returning for its seventh year and offers a product unlike anything else. Ice Cream Panini has 16 flavors of scoopable ice cream as well as the unique item they are named after.

“An ice cream Panini is a toasted butter croissant filled with toppings and a scoop of ice cream,” said Goran Lovric, the owner of Ice Cream Panini. “So it's like a hot and frozen dessert.”

The croissant is filled with vanilla ice cream that stays frozen despite the croissant being warm and can be topped with chocolate or strawberry drizzle. The customer also has the option to put a scoop of any of the 16 flavors of ice cream on top.

After nine years in business, Lovric has yet to see another vendor offer the same product at an event that he does. Lovric works at a variety of fairs and festivals throughout Minnesota, including the Rochester area and the Twin Cities. Some of the events he goes back to every year include the Pine Island Cheese Festival, the Olmsted County Fair, Downtown Oronoco Gold Rush Days and Rochesterfest.

“I live here, it's close to my home,” Lovric said. “I really want this one, this event (Rochesterfest) to keep going.”

Ice Cream Panini’s is only one of the many options available for food tents and trucks this week. Local restaurants like Nautical Bowl and Taco Lab have also set up shop at Soldiers Field Park for the festival goers enjoyment.

Food is just one option for things to do at Soldiers Field Park this week. There will be live music every day at the main stage, drone racing, dachshund dashes and more! The full list of food vendors and schedule can be found online at rochesterfest.com.