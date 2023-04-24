99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Business

Rochester's ABC & Toy Zone to close on May 28

ABC & Toy Zone owners Steve and Rene Nordhus recently announced May 28 will be the final day of their “Going Out of Business” sale at 122 17th Ave NW in Rochester's Miracle Mile Shopping Center.

20230329_093218.jpg
Twin Cities-based Legacy Toys plans to make sure that playtime doesn’t end for Rochester when ABC & Toy Zone closes. ABC & Toy Zone owners Steve and Rene Nordhus are planning to retire and close it.
Jeff Kiger / Post Bulletin
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Today at 2:23 PM

ROCHESTER – Rochester's most popular toy store — ABC & Toy Zone — will wrap up its “Going Out of Business” sale at the end of May, clearing the way for a new toy shop to move into that space in the Miracle Mile Shopping Center .

In February, ABC owners Steve and Rene Nordhus announced plans to close and retire from their shop at 122 17th Ave. NW in the Miracle Mile center. Since then, they have been running a store closing sale.

This past weekend, they confirmed when ABC will officially close its doors.

“Our last day open for retail will be Sunday, May 28,” they posted on social media. “You still have time to bring in your grandkids, relatives and friends when visiting Rochester next month.”

While their 30 year run of selling Lego, PlayMobil and more will end on May 28, the space will be handed over to a new tenant — Twin Cities-based Legacy Toys — on July 31. Darci Fenske of Paramark Real Estate handled the deal to line up Legacy to replace ABC in Miracle Mile.

Legacy carries the same lines including brands such as Lego, Playmobil, Schleich and Melissa & Doug plus its own Legacy-produced toys. It also features a large offering of candy on its shelves.

“People will be very happy with the brands we carry,” said Legacy owner Brad Ruoho. “Our focus is on educational content, like classic wooden toys that will last generation after generation. We believe your children are your greatest legacy. We want to provide that family experience that you can pass on again and again, so we focus on things that are built to last.”

Once the space is under Legacy’s control, a remodel of the 10,000-square-foot shop will start.

Legacy, which started in 2012 in Ely, is known as an experiential toy store with large play areas and unique elements like life-sized animal statues, sand tables, waterfalls and animatronic dinosaurs. The Rochester store is expected to feature a 2,000- to 3,000-square-foot play/party area.

The hope is to open Legacy in the ABC space in the Fall. Once Legacy has revamped the Miracle Mile space, Ruoho hopes to have a team of 15 to 20 employees on staff when the new store’s doors open.

ABC & Toy Zone
Chomp greets guests in the front at ABC & Toy Zone on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Rochester. After 30 years of running the business, owners, Steve and Rene Nordhus, are planning to retire and sell the toy store.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Heard Around Rochester - Jeff Kiger.png

Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. The opinions of my employer do not necessarily reflect my opinions. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.
