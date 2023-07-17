6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Monday, July 17

Business

Rochester's Adamson Motors has new 'Happy' owners at the wheel

The Adamson family sold their 70-year-old Rochester car dealership, Adamson Motors, to Illinois car dealers Jim Spellman and Bret Matthews. The Adamson name is being replaced with the Happy brand.

Rochester Happy Hyundai
Adamson Hyundai owners Jeff Schaefer, left, and Randy Stevens, second from left, are pictured with the new owners of Rochester Happy Hyundai Bret Matthews, second from right, and Jim Spellman, right, Monday, July 17, 2023, after Adamson, the longtime Rochester car dealership, was sold.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Today at 5:32 PM

ROCHESTER — It was a Happy day at Adamson Motors as the 70-year-old Rochester car dealership was acquired by an Illinois-based company that goes by the name of Happy.

The Adamson family, which founded the dealership in 1953, sold the operation to Jim Spellman and Bret Matthews. While they own five dealerships, this is their first time owning a property outside of Illinois.

“It's a great city. It's got a great reputation and we're excited to be a part of the community,” said Matthews.

They are re-naming the dealerships as Happy Hyundai of Rochester and Happy Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Rochester. The Lincoln brand is not part of the deal as the company is reducing its number of dealerships in the U.S.

Spellman said that beside the name change, most customers will not see many immediate changes, as the new owners will keep the current 100 employees on staff.

“All of our old customers are gonna see the same friendly faces that they've always dealt with,” he said.

However, some of the dealership leadership is changing, as General Manager Randy Stevens and Hyundai Manager Jeff Schaefer are retiring. Mike and Pat Adamson retired from the business previously.

Retaining the dealership’s long-time staff was an important part of the deal, said Schaefer.

“We found some great buyers who we know are going to do business the same way that we did. Employees are like family and they're going to carry on the Adamson tradition. We're super excited to see them take this to the next level,” he said.

Rochester Happy Hyundai
A Rochester Happy Hyundai logo is pictured Monday, July 17, 2023, in Rochester after Adamson Hyundai was sold.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Spellman explained Happy does have big plans for the future.

“We plan to invest in Rochester. We're gonna build a brand new Hyundai store. Work will start soon as we get through the city planning. And then we're going to remodel the Chrysler store,” he said.

As part of the changes, Matthews and Spellman plan to expand the dealership’s service and repair facilities.

“If we sell it, we want to service it. We pride ourselves with always providing service to our customers,” said Matthews.

The dealership has a long history in Rochester. Joe Adamson founded it in 1953 at 626 First Ave. SW, where he sold Chrysler vehicles including DeSotos, Plymouths, and Valiants.

Bill Adamson, Joe’s son, became president of the company in 1966. In 1974, Adamson Motors moved to the then-new “Car Row” at 4800 U.S. 52 North. That was also the same year that Randy Stevens joined the dealership as general manager.

Bill Adamson’s sons, Mike and Pat, also helped lead the dealership, as did his son-in-law, Jeff Schaefer.

"We spent all these years building up this dealership and its reputation. We wanted to make sure that we sold to someone who we do business like us and build up the business. I think we found the perfect guys to do that," said Stevens

Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. The opinions of my employer do not necessarily reflect my opinions. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.
