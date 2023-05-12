Rochester's All Craft Exteriors creates its own school for employees

ROCHESTER — Need some employees who know how to do the job? Try educating them yourself.

All Craft Exteriors, a construction company specializing in siding, windows, gutters and roofing, is looking for some men and women whom they can enroll in their inaugural All Craft University class starting June 19, 2023.

"A lot of companies in our situation, it's hard to staff up," said Bob Tremain, marketing specialist for All Craft. "We want them trained the way we want them to be trained."

Tremain noted that All Craft offers a lifetime warranty on labor, so getting the work done right the first time is important to the company's business model.

That's where the "university" plan comes into play.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jewels DeCorsey, general manager of All Craft, said it can be difficult to take someone who has a couple of years experience in the skilled trades because those individuals have likely been taught to "get it done, get it done quickly."

"Our customers have come to trust our quality," DeCorsey said. "We're proud of the workmanship we do. We want to get them fresh out of school. No experience is preferred. And we'll train them up to the quality standards we appreciate."

DeCorsey said the company currently has about 65 employees, which translates to nine crews working either retail — homeowners wanting new siding on their home, for example — and in storm restoration, where weather events lead to repair projects. With a business area covering about a 30-mile radius around Rochester, All Craft is currently about 36 weeks or so out on orders, meaning if you wanted new siding today, you'd make it to the top of the list in January.

A big reason behind the backlog, DeCorsey said, is the difficulty in finding quality workers. Part of that, she said, is because there was for many years a push to get high school graduates to only consider a four-year college after they graduated.

"That led to a large gap in skilled tradesmen," she said. "We can advertise all we want, but the interest wasn't there."

And advertise All Craft does.

Tremain said the company is active on job boards such as Indeed and even places ads in local Veterans Administration newsletters looking for workers. Still, that barely keeps up with regular attrition.

DeCorsey said that's why the company is trying this outside-the-box option.

ADVERTISEMENT

While class starts on June 19, it's really more of a hands-on training model — paid — with a job waiting at the end of the eight-week session. DeCorsey knows that while her company will invest in the training, not everyone will stay at All Craft for their entire career. And that's OK.

"If we train these people and they work for us, great," DeCorsey said. "If they work in our communities, even better. I think this is a really important thing for our community."

DeCorsey said she realizes that All Craft University is not the only training program around for construction trades. Rochester Community and Technical College and Minnesota State College Southeast both train people in skills that are important on a job site.

"I think the biggest difference is if they make it the full eight weeks, there's a job for them there," she said. "Our hope is they'll find a mentor on a current crew. So they'll come out of this with a job and coworkers who will become friends."

Tremain said All Craft has three people enrolled already and hopes to have a class of about eight. Interested applicants can sign up until June 2 at allcraftexteriors.com/AllCraftU .