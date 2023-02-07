99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Rochester’s Bed Bath & Beyond set to close this year — but not according to corporate

In a confusing set of circumstances, Rochester's Bed Bath & Beyond has announced it is closing later this year. However, the corporate end of the company has been tight-lipped on the decision.

IMG_1724.jpg
People walking into Bed Bath & Beyond in Rochester as the storefront posted it’s closing in the next eight to 12 weeks, pictured on February 7, 2023.
Theodore Tollefson / Post Bulletin
Theodore Tollefson
By Theodore Tollefson
February 07, 2023 02:28 PM
ROCHESTER — Another big box store will be closing its doors in Rochester later this spring as Bed Bath & Beyond has put up signs on the store's windows announcing the closure.

There is no set date on when Bed Bath & Beyond will close though. Employees of the store have only been told by Bed Bath & Beyond corporate offices that their store will be closing sometime in the next eight to 12 weeks.

Efforts to reach Bed Bath & Beyond's corporate office by the Post Bulletin has been met without a response.

The company released their latest list of its store locations that will be closing across the country on January 30, 2023. Only one Minnesota Bed Bath & Beyond store was listed among the 87 that were announced by the company to be closing soon. The one store listed to close in Minnesota was in St. Cloud.

There has been no official word from Bed Bath & Beyond corporate to the Rochester community on when the store will officially close.

The additional 87 closures announced at the end of last month comes only five months after the company announced a committed closure of 150 of its store locations across the country.

While the company has been in decline with profits over the last few years, Bed Bath & Beyond announced Tuesday , Feb. 7, 2023, the company had secured $1.025 billion from investors to avoid filing for bankruptcy and liquidation of store locations they intend to keep open.

Bed Bath & Beyond.

40 25th St. SE, Rochester, MN 55904.

507-529-1488.

www.bedbathandbeyond.com.

Theodore Tollefson
By Theodore Tollefson
Theodore Tollefson is a business reporter for the Post Bulletin. He is originally from Burnsville, Minn., and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a bachelor's degree in journalism in December 2020. Readers can reach Theodore at 507-281-7420 or ttollefson@postbulletin.com.
