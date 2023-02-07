Rochester’s Bed Bath & Beyond set to close this year — but not according to corporate

ROCHESTER — Another big box store will be closing its doors in Rochester later this spring as Bed Bath & Beyond has put up signs on the store's windows announcing the closure.

There is no set date on when Bed Bath & Beyond will close though. Employees of the store have only been told by Bed Bath & Beyond corporate offices that their store will be closing sometime in the next eight to 12 weeks.

Efforts to reach Bed Bath & Beyond's corporate office by the Post Bulletin has been met without a response.

The company released their latest list of its store locations that will be closing across the country on January 30, 2023. Only one Minnesota Bed Bath & Beyond store was listed among the 87 that were announced by the company to be closing soon. The one store listed to close in Minnesota was in St. Cloud.

There has been no official word from Bed Bath & Beyond corporate to the Rochester community on when the store will officially close.

The additional 87 closures announced at the end of last month comes only five months after the company announced a committed closure of 150 of its store locations across the country.

While the company has been in decline with profits over the last few years, Bed Bath & Beyond announced Tuesday , Feb. 7, 2023, the company had secured $1.025 billion from investors to avoid filing for bankruptcy and liquidation of store locations they intend to keep open.