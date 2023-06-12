99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Rochester's buses will keep rolling under new labor contract

Members of the Local 1005 of the Amalgamated Transit Worker Union voted on Sunday evening to approve a new contract with Transdev, the firm that Rochester contracts with to manage the buses and ZIPS.

Rochester Public Transit
A Rochester Public Transit bus along Second Street Southwest in downtown Rochester on Monday, July 25, 2022.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Today at 12:09 PM

ROCHESTER — The wheels on Rochester’s city buses will keep going round and round, after union members vote to approve a new contract on Sunday.

Members of the Local 1005 of the Amalgamated Transit Worker Union voted Sunday evening to approve a new contract with Transdev, the firm that Rochester contracts with to manage the buses and the Zumbro Independent Passenger Service (ZIPS).

“The members passed it with 91% approval,” said ATU representative Adam Buzbee. “We are pleased that it's over and now we can proceed with our new contract. We look forward to continuing the service we provide.”

ATU represents 72 drivers, dispatchers and support staff who work to keep the Rochester city buses running. This first new contract runs through the end of 2025.

The last official labor contract ended in December 2022, and the staff have been working under contract extensions since then.

This is ATU’s first contract with Transdev, which acquired First Transit in March 2023. ATU started negotiations with First Transit in the fall of 2022.

“This is a huge relief,” said Buzbee. “My priority was getting us a cost of living wage to keep up with the changing financial world and making sure our starting wage is competitive with other bus contractors in Rochester. We (need to) quit losing employees to other companies. I really want to retain a workforce instead of seeing them come and go.”

This new contract is also a relief to the city of Rochester, which had several contingency plans in place in case the contract talks stalled.

While the city was not part of the contract talks, it was concerned about the possibility of how an ATU strike could have put the brakes on Rochester's 3,200 to 3,300 passenger trips a day.

Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. The opinions of my employer do not necessarily reflect my opinions. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.
