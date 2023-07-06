Rochester's Cheap Charlie’s building for sale after 27 years under the same ownership

ROCHESTER — After 27 years of ownership, Janna and David Tran are ready to pass Cheap Charlie’s down to new hands.

Cheap Charlie's was first opened in 1955 under a different name. The restaurant was rebranded in 1968 and has been a Rochester staple under its current name for 55 years.

The Trans purchased Cheap Charlie’s in 1996 and tried to keep the restaurant’s traditions intact. The food is still cheap and completely homemade. Even the ladle used to put pancake batter on the griddle is the same one from the 1950s.

Janna is completely ready to retire and pursue other dreams, but David seems a little less excited, he said. He is so used to coming in seven days a week and working at their restaurant that he hasn’t even thought about what he will do after it sells.

David said he remembers the previous owner was there every day for the first two months because he didn’t know what else to do, and David feels like he will also be the same way for a while.

“(The new owners) better change the locks, because I might sneak in,” David said with a laugh. “I will tell them, 'You better change the locks.' If they don’t allow me in the kitchen, I will be sitting out with the people.”

He hopes to be able to sit down and join his friends who come to eat every week and enjoying the place as a customer instead of having to be behind the counter.

Janna Tran helps customers Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Cheap Charlie's in Rochester. Tran and her husband, David, plan to sell the building and, hopefully, the Cheap Charlie’s business with it. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

David is also not ready to sell the building to just anyone. He wants to sell the building to someone with the hope that Cheap Charlie’s will remain there. He doesn’t care if it’s six months or two years, he isn’t in a huge rush to sell and wants to make sure it goes into the right hands.

“It’s not like I’m going to sell to just anybody,” David said. “If they're talking about Cheap Charlie’s, I need to find out how close they are going to carry on (the tradition) because I don’t want Cheap Charlie’s turning into something else.”

While David said he will take his time, Janna Tran is very ready to have more free time on her hands and has begun thinking about what she wants to do with it.

She would love to be able to see her children and grandchildren more frequently, she said. One of their daughters lives in the Twin Cities, which is only a 90-minute drive to visit. However, there just isn’t enough time to go.

Tina Arndt picks up a plate of food for a customer Wednesday at Cheap Charlie's in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

The couple gets up to open the restaurant by 6 a.m. every day. Then they go home and clean up, do household work, cook, garden and by the time they get done, there is no time left to drive three hours round trip with enough time to visit.

Janna also has a desire to travel more once retired. The couple is originally from Vietnam and try to go back once a year, but Janna said she wants to do more especially during the cold Minnesota winters.

“I want to retire,” Janna said. “I want to do something else. I don't want to work so much because I work very much now. And I will miss my customers, that's why it’s so hard to decide (to sell the building).”

Despite not being as ready as his wife, David is excited to see what new ownership can do for the restaurant. The restaurant currently closes at 2 p.m. on the weekdays and 1 p.m. on weekends and David would love to see it open for dinner.

Years ago they were able to be open longer but with the couple in their 60s and less workers after the pandemic, it isn’t feasible. There are a few waitresses that did come back just a couple days a week to help out though.

The hardest part about selling, the Trans agree, will be missing the customers, who are the Trans' favorite thing about running the restaurant. David knows the names of at least half the customers who walk in his door. He knows them so well that he starts their meals without taking their order and they know to run over to the kitchen right away if they want something other than their usual.

Waitress Tina Arndt talks with Court and Elaine Brye, of Alberton, Montana, on Wednesday at Cheap Charlie's in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

The regular customers were also the first people to know about the building going up for sale and the Trans said there has been one interested party, but many Rochester residents do not even know the building has been listed.

Even if the future owner doesn’t want to continue on Cheap Charlie’s, David can assure customers that it isn’t leaving Rochester after the building sells.

“If nobody is taking over the restaurant, let's say they didn't want to continue Cheap Charlie’s, I will pop up Cheap Charlie somewhere else,” David said. “I will continue doing it until someone else wants it. I don’t know a lot of things about the future, but I know Cheap Charlies is going to be somewhere.”

Cheap Charlie's 11 Fifth St. NW, Rochester, MN 55901 507-289-7693

