SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Rochester's Chez Bojji giving away soup, winter clothes through Christmas

In need or not, this soup's for anyone.

120621-CHEZBOJJI-1505.JPG
Free soup is available from Chef Youness Bojji and his wife Amber Bojji Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, outside of Chez Bojji in downtown Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott
John Molseed
By John Molseed
December 06, 2021 02:50 PM
Share

“Free soup.”

It’s a warm sign as people stepped into a cold day in downtown Rochester.

The occasion?

“What’s not the occasion?” said Chez Bojji chef and co-owner Younness Bojji. “You don’t need an occasion to do something good.”

ALSO READ: Specialty food stores give Rochester 'abroad' offerings
The restaurant doesn’t have regular dining hours on Mondays. However, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Monday now through Christmas, Bojji will offer free tomato basil soup to anyone who needs or wants it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If you have money, if you don’t have money, who cares, you’re welcome to have soup,” he said.

“It’s tasty, warm and full of vitamins,” said Amber Bojji, Chez Bojji co-owner.

120621-CHEZBOJJI-1525.JPG
Chef Youness Bojji and his wife Amber Bojji Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, outside of Chez Bojji in downtown Rochester. Though Chez Boijji is closed on Mondays, they are offering free soup and winter wear to those in need. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott

Chez Bojji’s location in the historic Avalon Building, 301 N. Broadway Ave., has high visibility in a walkable neighborhood near a homeless shelter and Salvation Army. That means more people who want or need it are taking him up on his offer, he said.

“That’s what we want,” he said, adding that more than 80 people accepted soup on Monday. The count usually ranges from 60 to 180 people, he added.

Bojji also offers winter coats, hats and gloves to anyone who needs them.

The items are new and donated, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Nobody’s taking any leftovers,” he said.

120621-CHEZBOJJI-1521.JPG
Free soup and winterwear for those in need is available from Chef Youness Bojji and his wife Amber Bojji Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, outside of Chez Bojji in downtown Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott

He called the offerings a “tradition” he started at his previous restaurants including Casablanca in the Barlow Plaza. It was something he knew he would do if he ever achieved his dream of opening a restaurant.

“I’ve been hungry. I’ve been cold. I’ve eaten from garbage,” he said.

Bojji said he isn’t concerned about the cost and isn’t taking credit for helping provide for those in need.

“The credit is to Rochester and the people have been supportive of me,” he said. “I couldn’t do this without them.”

ADVERTISEMENT

120621-CHEZBOJJI-1511.JPG
1/2: Free soup is available from Chef Youness Bojji and his wife Amber Bojji Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, outside of Chez Bojji in downtown Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
120621-CHEZBOJJI-1529.JPG
2/2: Chef Youness Bojji and his wife Amber Bojji Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, outside of Chez Bojji in downtown Rochester. Though Chez Boijji is closed on Mondays, they are offering free soup and winter wear to those in need. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

120621-CHEZBOJJI-1511.JPG
1/2: Free soup is available from Chef Youness Bojji and his wife Amber Bojji Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, outside of Chez Bojji in downtown Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
120621-CHEZBOJJI-1529.JPG
2/2: Chef Youness Bojji and his wife Amber Bojji Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, outside of Chez Bojji in downtown Rochester. Though Chez Boijji is closed on Mondays, they are offering free soup and winter wear to those in need. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Related Topics: RESTAURANTS AND BARSROCHESTER
What to read next
Smith Schafer
Business
Med City accounting firm ready to move out of downtown to northwest
Smith Schafer, one of the largest accounting firms in Minnesota, is moving its team to the second floor of a recently completed Rochester office building at 2575 Commerce Drive NW on Jan. 8.
January 05, 2022 06:01 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
BIZ-TOPPS-EISNER-MLB-GET
Business
Michael Eisner sells Topps sports trading card company after losing key licenses
Eisner has owned Topps, the company synonymous with sports trading cards, since 2007 through his investment firm Tornante Co.
January 05, 2022 01:15 PM
 · 
By  Ryan Faughnder / Los Angeles Times
BIZ-CANNABIS-SALES-ILLINOIS-TB
Business
Illinois recreational cannabis sales set record in December, hit $1.38 billion for the year
The state’s 110 dispensaries sold more than 30 million weed products during 2021, with nearly a third of the recreational cannabis revenues generated by out-of-state customers, according to the state.
January 05, 2022 09:51 AM
 · 
By  Robert Channick / Chicago Tribune
010522.B.FF.SALESTAX
Business
Minnesota communities still capturing sales tax revenues despite ‘Amazon effect’, new research finds
The growth of online shopping and its effect on local taxes was a cause for concern among civic leaders. New research has shown those concerns are largely unfounded.
January 05, 2022 08:11 AM
 · 
By  Thomas Evanella