Rochester's Creative Stars Academy expanding child care to Kasson location in November

KASSON — Kasson's first child care center is set to open next month as a Rochester-based service expands into the former Shopko building.

Christian faith-based Creative Stars Academy currently offers day care and preschool services for up to 86 children at its Rochester location, which opened in 2018. Owner and operator Jill Mertens said the new center located at 301 Mantorville Ave. S in Kasson will be able to serve up to 88 children with 20 employees.

"Besides bringing in a well-needed child care center to Kasson, which, actually, is the first center in Kasson ... we're also providing positive and rewarding jobs to the community and Kasson," Mertens said.

With renovations underway, Mertens said she is aiming for a mid-November opening, and enrollment has already begun.

"Our need is great because, you know, as we fill up, the slots will become fewer and fewer," she said, "and we certainly want parents to be able to have care. We're excited that families are excited."

The opportunity for Creative Stars Academy to expand came when Brad Clemens and Pat Adamson, who bought the former Shopko building in 2020 and flipped it into a commercial center, were looking to fill the building's ninth retail space. Clemens said the original idea was to work with the city of Kasson to attract a retailer such as Target.

Interior renovations are underway at the future Creative Stars Academy site in Kasson. Contributed / Brad Clemens

"And talking with the city, they're the ones that said, 'You know, this town really needs a day care center,'" Clemens said. "I did a previous project for Jill where we bought a building and put in a day care center — I've known her for 12 years — so she was the first one I went to."

Development kicked off in April with a $100,000 investment from Clemens and Adamson.

"The last of the sheet-rocking is completed, so all the walls are up, all the rough ends are up and completed, so we're on what we call finishes now," Clemens said. "Within a week, we'll have it painted, we'll start throwing floors in, throw our ceilings in, throw our lights in and throw all of the cabinetry into the thing, and we'll get this thing opened by mid-November."

Mertens, who started her her child care career in 2012 by operating an in-home day care, said the Kasson expansion wouldn't be possible without investment support.

"We wouldn't be able to do it without community help," she said. "We're just blessed to be able to have had the opportunity to open up the Rochester facility, and my husband and I have always had hearts to serve."