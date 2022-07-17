SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Sunday, July 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester's former Carlos O'Kellys building to fall soon

Ryan Gregory of Rochester Motor Cars filed permits last week to demolish Rochester's former Carlos O'Kellys restaurant building at 4825 W. Frontage Road NW in preparation for a renovation and expansion of the Rochester Mazda dealership.

Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
July 17, 2022 06:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Rochester’s former Carlos O’Kelly’s restaurant days are numbered as a car dealership prepares to expand and reconfigure its display lot.

Ryan Gregory of Rochester Motor Cars filed permits last week to demolish the 7,000-square-foot building at 4825 W. Frontage Road NW in preparation for a renovation and expansion of the Rochester Mazda dealership .

Also Read
Google
Exclusive
Business
Rochester's Google office is seeing more activity
Google announced the opening of a Rochester office, one of Google's few physical locations in the Midwest, in February 2021. While Google has declined to say how many employees work there, it appears the activity in the downtown office has slowly increased since it opened.
July 14, 2022 01:27 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Mark.jpg
Business
New owner is charting course for Rochester's Exhibitor Media Group
Exhibitor Media Group, founded in Rochester by Lee Knight in 1982, was purchased by Mark Johnson on July 1. Johnson is the CEO of Minneapolis-based Star Exhibits & Environments.
July 13, 2022 04:11 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger

The Carlos O’Kelly’s eatery, the last in Minnesota, closed its doors for good in April. Rochester Motor Cars purchased the building in September 2021 for $950,000.

The permit shows that the plan is to make the dealership more accessible from the Frontage Road along U.S. 52 and be able to display more vehicles closer to the highway.

In 2021, Gregory explained the project.

ADVERTISEMENT

So internally, it's going to be a renovation and then the footprint is going to be expanded to the east and to the north,” he said. “The display floor itself is going to expand to the east and the shop is going to expand to the north.”

The end result will be a two-story showroom with space for more vehicles and more room in the dealership’s service center.

Rochester Motor Cars, which also owns Rochester Toyota, Rochester Ford and Rochester Chevrolet Cadillac , opened the Mazda dealership in 2012. The Twin Cities-based Lupient Auto Group previously sold Saturn and Mitsubishi vehicles there.

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.

Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig

Related Topics: HEARD ON THE STREETROCHESTERREAL ESTATERESTAURANTS AND BARSRETAIL
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard on the Street," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Jeff at 507-285-7798 or jkiger@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Med-City Moonshots, Hometown Heroes alternative baseball
Local
Photos: Med-City Moonshots take on Hometown Heroes in alternative baseball game
Med-City Moonshots took on the Hometown Heroes for the second annual alternative baseball game on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
July 16, 2022 07:20 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
Women at Work - Kristen Asleson column sig
Business
Giving support for a job well done is a talent we've lost in the workplace
Columnist Kristen Asleson says the loyalty of one woman was not paid back by her company
July 16, 2022 02:30 PM
 · 
By  Kristen Asleson
012021.N.RPB.Drone.Legends.0014.jpg
Local
Vision for renovation of city parking lots and ramp, along with former Legends site, set for review
Small-area plan proposes mix of public and private development on city-owned land east and west of the city-county Government Center, along the Zumbro River.
July 16, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Untitled design.png
Exclusive
Local
Olmsted County District 4 candidates discuss priority for HRA levy in videos
The four candidates for the open seat were asked about the best use for Housing and Redevelopment Authority funds. Here’s how they responded.
July 16, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen