Rochester's Menards store to build a 538-unit self-storage center

ROCHESTER — Menards wants to do more than just sell stuff to Rochester area shoppers. It wants to also store that stuff.

The Wisconsin-based home improvement retailer filed a general site development plan this week to build a 538-unit self-storage facility on open land just north of its north Rochester store at 6733 Prairie Vista Dr NW.

That’s the more than 100,000-square-foot store , which Menards opened in April 2014 near the intersection of U.S. 52 and 65th Street Northwest. Menards built it to replace its previous north Rochester store at 5150 U.S. 52 North, which was smaller.

Menards has added self-storage facilities by many of its Midwest stores, so this project follows that model. The self-storage industry has exploded across the the U.S. Many national companies and local entrepreneurs have also built several new self-storage centers in Rochester and the surrounding area in the past five years.

The plans for the new Menards project show the 538 units plus 106 parking stalls to be built on an 8 acre parcel. The proposal for the facility includes 203 units measuring 10’ by 15’, 245 10’ by 20’ units and 90 10’ by 25’ units.

The company estimates the new storage center will attract six to 10 more vehicle trips a day to the area.

Menards also has a south Rochester store at 3000 S. Broadway.