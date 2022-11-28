SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Business
News reporting
News reporting
Rochester's Minority Owned Business Network invites business owners to listening party on Tuesday

The first annual listening party will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Saint Mary's University - Rochester Campus, 2900 19th Street NW.

Local Event
By Staff reports
November 28, 2022 02:01 PM
ROCHESTER — The Minority Owned Business Network is hosting a listening party on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.

The event invites minority-owned business owners and entrepreneurs to imagine thriving, having access to available resources and a community to support. The Rochester-based network of minority business owners is taking these aspects from imagination to reality.

The first annual listening party will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Saint Mary's University - Rochester Campus, 2900 19th Street NW. LaidEe P will share live entertainment and moderate a panel discussion along with powerful stories shared by business owners.

Community members and leaders are also invited to show support.

Tickets are available on Eventbrite for the Tuesday event. For more information, contact info@elocina.com.

