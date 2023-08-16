Rochester's Nashville Coop to close in September

ROCHESTER — Rochester will soon have one less chicken eatery, as Nashville Coop plans to pack it in permanently.

The spicy chicken shop at 102 20th St. SE. recently announced that Sept. 1 will be its last day open. It is located on the west end of a commercial center on the prominent corner of South Broadway and 20th Street Southeast.

“Let us begin by stating that our food has never been better. We wanted this to work, Rochester. We really did,” Nashville Coop’s leaders stated in a Facebook post on Wednesday, Aug. 16. “We held pride in starting every employee off with at least a $16/hr wage to set a new industry standard. We took pride in our Jolly Rancher Slushees. We took pride in our music and we took pride in our unique, one-of-a -kind spices. We failed but will never hang up our capes because there’s always more work to be done. One thing you can be assured from our group is that we will always stick up for small business and will always be the voice of the little guy. This is our city and we love you.”

Nashville Coop, a popular Twin Cities spicy chicken brand that started as a food truck, serves spicy chicken sandwiches and tenders seasoned with spices from the U.S. South as well as Ethiopia and Jamaica. It is the creation of brothers Arif and Kamal Mohamed with their father Mohamed Omer. Customers can choose five levels of spiciness ranging from “MN Nice” to “Cluckin’ Hot.”

Marcus Sherels, former Minnesota Vikings defensive back/punt returner, Nick McLaughlin, Twin Cities restaurateur Nabil Ghebre launched the Rochester franchise restaurant in March 2022. Tyler Cain and Chris Murray were also investors.