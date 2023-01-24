Rochester's new 'smash room' is ready to make a mess

ROCHESTER — It’s time to get messy.

The Mess Hall , Rochester’s new “smash room,” is almost ready for clients to come in and break TVs and other things as well as splattering neon paint around a room under a black light.

Jared Byrnes who co-owns The Mess Hall with his wife Katie Byrnes, plans to open the doors of the novel entertainment business on Friday, Jan. 27, at 1635 North Broadway in the River Center Plaza . The 2,400-square-foot space is tucked in between Kingdom Buffet and the License Center.

Many local schools are off on Friday for the end of the quarter, so he hopes to see many local teens and families for the opening.

To book a 30-minute session, people need to use The Mess Hall online scheduling system at themesshallmn.com .

The concept of the Mess Hall is simple. Adults and kids pay for the chance to make a really big mess without the downside of cleaning up afterwards.

People will be decked out in safety gear and armed with tools of destruction to go demolish and smash old electronics, appliances, bottles and anything else that will provide a satisfying crunch when hit by a hammer.

In addition to the smashing, the Mess Hall also offers a colorful way of making a mess.

There will be “splatter rooms” where poncho-clad “artists” can use squeeze bottles to squirt paint all over the room, each other and on a traditional canvas for an additional cost. The splatter rooms will be lit by a black light, so the neon paint will glow.

“We wanted something new to Rochester that is fun for everybody to do,” said Jared Byrnes of why they decided to open The Mess Hall. “We started seeing people online having a blast doing this. There’s nothing like this nearby. The closest smash room is in Des Moines.”

In addition to adults and kids burning off energy with therapeutic smashing, the Mess Room will also cater to group outings and parties. People having a “gender reveal” party will have the option of having a bottle filled with colored material to be revealed by breaking it.

Darci Fenske of Paramark Real Estate represented The Mess Hall in the real estate deal to secure the space in the River Center Plaza. Nick Pompeian and Matt Gove of RGI represented the landlord.