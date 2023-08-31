Rochester's new Songhill41 apartments sold for $28.86 million

ROCHESTER — A new Minnesota owner recently paid $28.86 million for a brand new northwest Rochester apartment complex — Songhill41 .

Songhill41, a 140-unit apartment complex at 3345 41st St. NW, was purchased by Hastings-based 41st St. Apartments LLC on Aug. 28. The buyer made a down payment of $6.5 million, according to state documents.

The complex stands just west of the Mr. Car Wash building along 41st Street Northwest. Its construction was recently completed and tenants are expected to start occupying it in September. G&H Properties of Faribault manage the complex.

Olmsted County estimated the total market value at $3.42 million for 2023-2024.

Incorporation records show Patrick O. Regan is the registered agent of Song41 LLC. He is part of the Regan family that owns and manages Premier Banks .

ADVERTISEMENT

Regan is also the president of Camegaran LLC , which owns the former AMPI and Kmart sites in Rochester on the east side of the Zumbro River. Camegaran is expected to provide a development plan for those areas to the city of Rochester by the end of 2024.

41st St. Apartments LLC, based at 17770 75th St. NE in Rochester, built and sold the complex. Jeremy Kane led the construction on a 4.6-acre site as project manager. He is also the construction manager for Rochester-based Schoeppner Construction .

The developer purchased the land from Hastings-based 1620 Industrial Drive LLC, which is also led by Pat Regan, for $1.35 million on May 4, 2022.

The Hasting firm had fully owned the property since April 27, 2022, when it completed the payment of $1.5 million to TAC LLC, led by Rochester business owner Ted Chafoulias.