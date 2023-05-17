Rochester's newest downtown restaurant, Marrow, is cooking following soft opening

ROCHESTER — Downtown Rochester’s newest restaurant, Marrow , quietly starting serving this week with a soft opening.

After months of renovation, Chef Jeff and Sarah Schwenker’s vision of turning the first floor of the 164-year-old Kelley Building at 332 S. Broadway into a 40-seat restaurant and bar is complete.

While the signs are not up yet, it is open for dinner service Tuesday through Saturday. In these early days, they are still fine-tuning the restaurant’s rhythm. Marrow will start accepting official reservations on May 23.

“I think that was probably the most interesting part is being able to put what's in your head on paper and then have it turn out exactly as you wanted is pretty great,” said General Manager Sarah Schwenker while sitting at Marrow’s white marble bar near the restaurant’s entrance.

In addition to the bar, the small restaurant has a relaxed, rustic vibe with exposed brick walls. It also features counter seating in front of the open kitchen.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s a cozy space, but we were surprised by how spacious it is,” she said. “I’d describe it as casual fine dining. Our thoughts are that you can have fine dining without the white tablecloth. It can be comfortable instead of stuffy.”

Marrow is staffed by a team of about 12, including the owners. Chef Jeff Schwenker plans for the menu to offer an ever-changing mix of “high and low” cooking, which means taking familiar comfort dishes into unexpected directions with fresh flavors.

After months of renovation, Chef Jeff and Sarah Schwenker’s vision of turning the 164-year-old Kelley Building at 332 South Broadway into a 40-seat restaurant and bar called Marrow is complete as of May 2023. Jeff Kiger / Post Bulletin

An example of that is his duck fat potatoes, which features fingerling potatoes fried in duck fat and topped with Taleggio cheese fondue.

“I’d describe the food as rich and flavorful,” he said.

Many people will remember Chef Schwenker and Marrow from 2019, when he launched a pop-up eatery under that name in a small downtown space under what is now the Thai Pop building at 4 Third St. SW.

After years of searching for a place to launch Marrow as a permanent restaurant, the Schwenkers were shown the Kelley Building, which last housed the Patterson Dahlberg Injury Lawyers offices. Patterson Dahlberg moved out in 2020.

Commercial Rochester realtor and investor Bucky Beeman purchased the Kelley building for $675,000 a month after the law firm moved out.

Housing a restaurant like Marrow is the latest milestone in the Kelley Building’s long life, which started in 1858. Built by Dr. Lewis Halsey Kelley with locally made bricks, the building was home to the first medical practice in Rochester as well as a dry goods store, a basement saloon and the city’s first newspaper on the second floor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beside Andrews Dry Goods, Sam Blackson’s Saloon and The Rochester City Post, the Kelley Building has also housed Upman & Poole Drugs, Anderson’s Drug Store, Quality Print Shop and the famed Huey’s Cigar Store over the years.