Rochester's 'Penny Lane' was purchased for $1.5 million

ROCHESTER — The string of Kismet buildings along Rochester’s “Consignment Corridor” are officially under new ownership with the closing of a $1.5 million deal.

Jes Petersen, under the corporate name of Penny Lane, LLC, closed a contract-for-deed deal on Sept. 12, 2022, to acquire the North Broadway properties at 601, 605, 609, 611 and 613 from Penny Bracken.

This is another step in the transition of Peterson taking over Bracken’s Kismet Consignment operation , which is based along a stretch of North Broadway that has become nicknamed “Penny Lane.”

Rochester Realtor Ben Kall of RE/MAX Results represented Bracken in the deal.

“This was a multi-year process working with Penny on her succession plan. Between COVID, reconstruction of Broadway, working to remove an old billboard off the roof of one of her buildings and driving to Minneapolis following the George Floyd event to complete the acquisition of the former Gillespie space, we don’t think we could have found a better buyer to take over Penny’s legacy at Kismet for years to come,” Kall wrote.

The five parcels include 20,016-square-feet of land and 11,145-square-feet of retail space.

Bracken started the business 18 years ago when she purchased Heidi's Closet at 603 N. Broadway Ave. from Janet Evans. In 2006, she purchased the building at 611 N. Broadway Ave. to “bookend” the block with Kismet shops. The Gallery 24 art shop currently leases that spot.

She also added the building to the north of the original store in 2008 and expanded into it.

Bracken purchased “the final jewel in the crown” in 2020 when she brought 609 N. Broadway Ave. with Kall representing her in the deal. Bracken purchased the building from Roger Riege, whose family had owned it for the past century. Gillespie Sporting Goods had operated in the almost 4,000-square-foot building since 1965. That business closed a month before the sale.

The four buildings range in age from 1910 to 1929.

Factoring in Janky Gear at 204 N. Broadway, ReFashion at 1643 N. Broadway and Danielle's Shoes & Consignment Boutique at 2130 S. Broadway, Broadway has been dubbed as “Rochester's Consignment Corridor.”