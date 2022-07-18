SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Monday, July 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester's Wild Bill's restaurant abruptly closes its doors

Rochester’s Wild Bill’s Sports Saloon abruptly closed its doors for good at 300 17th Ave NW by the Miracle Mile Shopping Center on Monday morning.

20220718_112034.jpg
Rochester’s Wild Bill’s Sports Saloon abruptly closed its doors for good at 300 17th Ave NW by the Miracle Mile Shopping Center on Monday morning.
Jeff Kiger / Post Bulletin
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
July 18, 2022 12:01 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER – Rochester’s Wild Bill’s Sports Saloon has ridden off into the sunset after a decade in the Med City.

The Apple Valley-based chain abruptly closed its doors for good at 300 17th Ave NW by the Miracle Mile Shopping Center on Monday morning.

Also Read
Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig
Business
Rochester's former Carlos O'Kellys building to fall soon
Ryan Gregory of Rochester Motor Cars filed permits last week to demolish Rochester's former Carlos O'Kellys restaurant building at 4825 W. Frontage Road NW in preparation for a renovation and expansion of the Rochester Mazda dealership.
July 17, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Google
Exclusive
Business
Rochester's Google office is seeing more activity
Google announced the opening of a Rochester office, one of Google's few physical locations in the Midwest, in February 2021. While Google has declined to say how many employees work there, it appears the activity in the downtown office has slowly increased since it opened.
July 14, 2022 01:27 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger

A sign on the door as well as a message on Facebook gave notice of the closing and thanks its customers for the memories.

The furniture and fixtures of the restaurant were being quickly loaded onto rental trucks today. The regional chain also has locations in St. Paul, Apple Valley, Woodbury, Blaine and Fargo.

Wild Bill’s, a restaurant brand owned by Premier Hospitality, originally opened in Rochester in 2012 . It opened inside a building that previously housed a TGI Friday's.

ADVERTISEMENT

20220718_111944.jpg
Rochester’s Wild Bill’s Sports Saloon abruptly closed its doors for good at 300 17th Ave NW by the Miracle Mile Shopping Center on Monday morning.
Jeff Kiger / Post Bulletin

Coincidentally, TGIF also closed unexpectedly on Jan. 31, 2012, and left 61 people out of work.

It is unknown how many people were working at Wild Bill’s when it closed.

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.

Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig

Related Topics: HEARD ON THE STREETROCHESTERRESTAURANTS AND BARS
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard on the Street," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Jeff at 507-285-7798 or jkiger@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Harvey Mackay column sig
Business
Stop reacting and start responding to surprising situations
Columnist Harvey Mackay says a little empathy can go a long way.
July 18, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Harvey Mackay
power outage.png
Local
Update: Turkey vulture causes power outage around Chatfield
CHATFIELD, Minn. - More than 1,000 customers were without power Monday, July 18, morning for about an hour around Chatfield.
July 18, 2022 10:04 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Ambulance stock photo
Local
Rochester woman airlifted to Mayo Clinic after being kicked by horse Saturday
First responders had to cross a river and walk through thick vegetation to get to the woman.
July 18, 2022 09:15 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Fatal crash police lights
Local
Plainview woman killed in motorcycle crash Saturday
The woman, Rebecca Kahn, 40, was a passenger on a motorcycle that swerved to miss a deer in the roadway.
July 18, 2022 09:09 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson