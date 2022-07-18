Rochester's Wild Bill's restaurant abruptly closes its doors

ROCHESTER – Rochester’s Wild Bill’s Sports Saloon has ridden off into the sunset after a decade in the Med City.

The Apple Valley-based chain abruptly closed its doors for good at 300 17th Ave NW by the Miracle Mile Shopping Center on Monday morning.

A sign on the door as well as a message on Facebook gave notice of the closing and thanks its customers for the memories.

The furniture and fixtures of the restaurant were being quickly loaded onto rental trucks today. The regional chain also has locations in St. Paul, Apple Valley, Woodbury, Blaine and Fargo.

Wild Bill’s, a restaurant brand owned by Premier Hospitality, originally opened in Rochester in 2012 . It opened inside a building that previously housed a TGI Friday's.

Coincidentally, TGIF also closed unexpectedly on Jan. 31, 2012, and left 61 people out of work.

It is unknown how many people were working at Wild Bill’s when it closed.

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.