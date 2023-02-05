Roofing contractor hangs out its shingle in Rochester to help meet growing needs

ROCHESTER — A new name in roofing with Minnesota roots hangs out its shingle in Rochester.

Apple Roofing opened the doors of its new Med City office at 3428 Lakeridge Place NW in the Forbrook Plaza last week.

Darci Fenske of Paramark Real Estate represented the tenant in the real estate transaction. Mike Busch of Paramark handled the leasing deal for the landlord.

While Apple is a national firm based in Texas, this new Rochester location represents an expansion of a long-time Plymouth, Minnesota, roofing contractor called NMC Exteriors.

“We have been targeting and planning on opening an office in the Rochester area for the last year. Once we merged with Apple about six months ago, we got a little boost to our pocketbook and decided that we really wanted to take this step and get into this market,” explained Regional Manager Chad Kestner.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apple/NCM expects to have a team of seven to eight people based in Rochester, including a sales manager, a production supervisor and four to five sales representatives.

Kestner said that the Rochester staff are all being hired locally to keep a strong connection with the Rochester market.

He added that while the area has many very good contractors, Apple/NCM was attracted to the southeastern Minnesota market due to the fact there are not enough roofers to meet demand.

“The nice thing about markets like Rochester is that there are some great local roofing contractors there, but they are all already very busy and just can’t keep up with the growing demand,” said Kestner.

One of Apple’s strengths is that it has the capacity to handle very big jobs, like apartment complexes, as well as residential homes.

That coupled with the reach to be able to also serve the surrounding communities, like Plainview and Stewartville, is why Apple believes there is a need in the area that it can help fill, he said.