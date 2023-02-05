99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, February 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Roofing contractor hangs out its shingle in Rochester to help meet growing needs

Apple Roofing opened the doors of its new Rochester office at 3428 Lakeridge Place NW last week.

20220905_142727.jpg
Apple Roofing opened the doors of its new Rochester office at 3428 Lakeridge Place NW last week.
Jeff Kiger/ Post Bulletin
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
February 05, 2023 06:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — A new name in roofing with Minnesota roots hangs out its shingle in Rochester.

Apple Roofing opened the doors of its new Med City office at 3428 Lakeridge Place NW in the Forbrook Plaza last week.

Darci Fenske of Paramark Real Estate represented the tenant in the real estate transaction. Mike Busch of Paramark handled the leasing deal for the landlord.

Also Read
Rochester Community Warming Center.JPG
Local
Rochester, Olmsted County eye steps to tackle homelessness
Recommendations from collaboration between city and county are slated to be reviewed Monday and Tuesday.
February 05, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Downtown Restaurant Space
Business
Could downtown Rochester be set for a rebound?
Downtown businesses may be poised for a busy year of openings with a growing restaurant, retail and residential scene.
February 04, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
Police lights crash report
Local
Woman injured in Friday afternoon crash in Rochester
Both drivers were transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.
February 03, 2023 05:53 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell

While Apple is a national firm based in Texas, this new Rochester location represents an expansion of a long-time Plymouth, Minnesota, roofing contractor called NMC Exteriors.

“We have been targeting and planning on opening an office in the Rochester area for the last year. Once we merged with Apple about six months ago, we got a little boost to our pocketbook and decided that we really wanted to take this step and get into this market,” explained Regional Manager Chad Kestner.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apple/NCM expects to have a team of seven to eight people based in Rochester, including a sales manager, a production supervisor and four to five sales representatives.

Kestner said that the Rochester staff are all being hired locally to keep a strong connection with the Rochester market.

He added that while the area has many very good contractors, Apple/NCM was attracted to the southeastern Minnesota market due to the fact there are not enough roofers to meet demand.

“The nice thing about markets like Rochester is that there are some great local roofing contractors there, but they are all already very busy and just can’t keep up with the growing demand,” said Kestner.

One of Apple’s strengths is that it has the capacity to handle very big jobs, like apartment complexes, as well as residential homes.

That coupled with the reach to be able to also serve the surrounding communities, like Plainview and Stewartville, is why Apple believes there is a need in the area that it can help fill, he said.

Heard Around Rochester - Jeff Kiger.png

Related Topics: HEARD AROUND ROCHESTERROCHESTERREAL ESTATE
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. The opinions of my employer do not necessarily reflect my opinions. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.
What To Read Next
Civic Drive Plaza, former Rochester Bread Co. site
Local
Should the old Rochester Bread Company be 'History!' or history?
When is a building's history significant enough to stand in the way of progress? Answer Man knows.
February 04, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Answer Man
AI in Health Care
Health
Mayo Clinic explores use of artificial intelligence. Is it hype or help?
Artificial intelligence can now act as an artist or a writer. Does that mean AI is ready to play doctor? Many institutions, including Mayo Clinic, believe that AI is ready to become a useful tool.
February 04, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Popus Gourmet Popcorn
Business
Diversifying downtown, bettering our businesses
Three minority-owned businesses have one focus: Make downtown even better.
February 04, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Robbie Spencer
U.S. Sen. Tina Smith in Rochester
Local
Rochester energy plan gets $2 million boost
As the city works to transition to potential downtown district energy, federal funding will fuel the second phase of planned work.
February 03, 2023 05:20 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen