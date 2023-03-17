Rooster’s third location opened outside of Minnesota in 2022

ROCHESTER — Plans for a third location of the popular Rochester chicken joint, Rooster's Barn & Grill, in town came to an end in May of 2021 but that didn’t stop owner Ross Manahan from his search to open one.

He found the spot for his third Rooster’s 1,592 miles away in Fort Myers, Florida. The third Rooster's location opened in July 2022.

“A building came available here in Fort Myers that was a perfect fit for the Rooster's model,” said Manahan. “The Fort Myers location was a replacement for a third location that I originally had planned in Rochester that just didn't seem to be panning out after the pandemic.”

Rooster's Fort Myers location previously was home to a local taco joint, called Fuzzy’s Taco Shop. The location, at 8700 Gladiolus Drive, is halfway between Fort Myers Beach and the most common Minnesotan attraction in town, the Minnesota Twins Spring Training facilities. This has made it a prime spot for Minnesotans in town to make a pit stop between spring training and the beach.

“We've had a huge huge influx of a Minnesota and Midwest customer base. I'm fortunate enough to have a great price structure so when we actually get a lot of travelers or the Twins stadium employees they come and out to our Rooster's location,” Manahan said.

Manahan shared there are plans in place to increase Rooster's advertising in the area through a partnership with the Minnesota Twins and their low-A minor league affiliate, the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels. He expects billboard advertisements of Rooster's to be at Hammond Stadium by the opening of the Mighty Mussels 2023 season in April.

Rooster's in Fort Myers is open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern time and provides breakfast as the other locations do.