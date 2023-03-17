6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, March 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Rooster’s third location opened outside of Minnesota in 2022

After a setback in opening a third Roosters location in Rochester in 2021, owner Ross Manahan decided to open a third location out of state last year, which has been a home away from home for some.

A four piece broasted chicken meal from Rooster's Too! Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Rochester.
A four piece broasted chicken meal from Rooster's Too! Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo
Theodore Tollefson
By Theodore Tollefson
Today at 7:00 AM

ROCHESTER — Plans for a third location of the popular Rochester chicken joint, Rooster's Barn & Grill, in town came to an end in May of 2021 but that didn’t stop owner Ross Manahan from his search to open one.

He found the spot for his third Rooster’s 1,592 miles away in Fort Myers, Florida. The third Rooster's location opened in July 2022.

“A building came available here in Fort Myers that was a perfect fit for the Rooster's model,” said Manahan. “The Fort Myers location was a replacement for a third location that I originally had planned in Rochester that just didn't seem to be panning out after the pandemic.”

Also Read

Rooster's Fort Myers location previously was home to a local taco joint, called Fuzzy’s Taco Shop. The location, at 8700 Gladiolus Drive, is halfway between Fort Myers Beach and the most common Minnesotan attraction in town, the Minnesota Twins Spring Training facilities. This has made it a prime spot for Minnesotans in town to make a pit stop between spring training and the beach.

“We've had a huge huge influx of a Minnesota and Midwest customer base. I'm fortunate enough to have a great price structure so when we actually get a lot of travelers or the Twins stadium employees they come and out to our Rooster's location,” Manahan said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Manahan shared there are plans in place to increase Rooster's advertising in the area through a partnership with the Minnesota Twins and their low-A minor league affiliate, the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels. He expects billboard advertisements of Rooster's to be at Hammond Stadium by the opening of the Mighty Mussels 2023 season in April.

Rooster's in Fort Myers is open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern time and provides breakfast as the other locations do.

Rooster's Barn & Grill

2280 Superior Drive NW, Rochester, MN

507-226-8885

4576 Maine Ave. SE, Rochester, MN

507-208-6799

8700 Gladiolus Drive, Fort Myers, FL 33908

239-245-8516

roostersbarns.com

Theodore Tollefson
By Theodore Tollefson
Theodore Tollefson is a business reporter for the Post Bulletin. He is originally from Burnsville, Minn., and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a bachelor's degree in journalism in December 2020. Readers can reach Theodore at 507-281-7420 or ttollefson@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Austin High School
Local
Police not able to confirm firearm was present at Austin High School
March 16, 2023 11:36 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Rochester city logo
Local
Rochester plans controlled prairie burns throughout spring
March 16, 2023 11:21 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
RST file
Local
Rochester city staff says there's no benefit to tracking airline miles
March 16, 2023 11:17 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Tammy's Place
Business
Kasson’s newest restaurant, Tammy’s Place, is the talk of the town
March 16, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
39110757-26BF-4F53-8D40-BD15000D3E45.jpeg
Prep
Amazing performance! Stewartville will play for a state championship
March 16, 2023 02:28 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Random Rochesterite - Abbie Brown
Rochester Magazine
Random Rochesterite: Abbie Brown
March 17, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jennifer Koski
Individual State Wrestling Championships
Prep
Meet the Post Bulletin's inaugural All-Area Girls Wrestling Team
March 17, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten