SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Saturday, July 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Rules were made, not to be broken, but occasionally we do for a good cause

Columnist Kristen Asleson says if breaking a rule benefits others more than it benefits you, that might be the time to break some rules.

Women at Work - Kristen Asleson column sig
Opinion by Kristen Asleson
July 02, 2022 09:30 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Conveniently, there are multiple sites for people to advertise items they are selling, homes for rent or for sale, and “stuff” to give away. Of course, the one I keep “watch” over are the sites for the free stuff.

Last year, the latest business venture I wanted to start up fell through. So, for a while, I have been storing all the equipment needed for that venture. However, with the lack of space available in close proximity to me, I decided it was time to let some of my equipment go. A few items wound up on the free stuff pages, and surprisingly people were interested. One of the third or fourth people to comment was a local volunteer with our fire department, and he noted they could be utilized at the fire hall. That tugged at me. So much that I broke the rules on this page and donated a few items.

Also Read
Faith Focus graphic
Lifestyle
Community Presbyterian hosts ice cream social
Church event will share information on the services of four groups with the community.
July 02, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Baseball Scores Results graphic
Prep
American Legion baseball results for Thursday, June 30, 2022
A scoreboard of baseball games.
July 01, 2022 02:14 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports

Feeling rather sheepish, I admitted to another person what I had done, and the response was, “Geez, ya rulebreaker.” The feeling of guilt briefly went through me, and then it disappeared.

Hopefully others who were interested will be understanding that the equipment went to a worthy cause.

Needing to know how other women who are in the workforce felt about this, a comment was shared that hit the nail on the head as far as the scenario above. She stated, “I sometimes break the rules if it truly benefits the other person more than it benefits me, and the consequences of doing so outweigh the consequences of not.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Occasionally, it is okay to bend the rules, and sometimes break them altogether. However, it is important to know when it is NOT okay. First and foremost, if you broke a specific rule and were told not to do it again, that would be a good time to start respecting boundaries and authority. One can only ask for forgiveness once in this scenario (if you want to keep your job).

Secondly, if breaking the rule or policy will result in hurting someone else, this should not have to be thought about longer than one-tenth of a second. Just don’t.

There are certain professions or types of people that break rules, but the rules they break are not necessary policy within an existing business. Entrepreneurs break “rules.” Scientists break “rules” to learn more. But, again, not what this column addresses.

For those who punch a clock, have procedures manuals and standard operating procedures to follow, listen up. Here is when it is okay to break the rules (for the most part):

If you are working on a project that has loose guidelines, and you know what your boss wants as the outcome or final results. Then yes, be creative, add a little flair, bend what may have been done in the past. Change is good.

Or, when tasked with a project or meeting or event, and you see an opportunity arise that would benefit everyone involved, then most outside the lines a bit. After all, more than just you will benefit, and mostly, so will the company you work for. This won’t require too much explaining or asking for forgiveness.

Lastly, on the topic of asking, it is A-OK to ask permission to bend the rules or do something differently prior to starting. You just never know; you may be given the green-light before you even get started. Just be sure to share how goals will be reached and how it will benefit everyone as well. Having that prepared is even more persuasive toward your case.

Kristen Asleson is owner of Midwest Virtual Assistants. Send comments and ideas to news@postbulletin.com .

Related Topics: WORKPLACEWOMEN AT WORKKRISTEN ASLESON
What to read next
Chris Wurtz - Digital Fleet
Exclusive
Business
Young tech firm is choosing Rochester to rev up its growth in fleet industry
Digital Fleet, which offers fleet telematics services, truck tracking/monitoring software as well as hardware sensors, headquartered in downtown Chicago, has its largest and most rapidly growing location at an old dry clear/warehouse at 612 11th Ave. NW in Rochester.
July 02, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Grilling for the Fourth
Business
Burnt meat or burnt wallets? Fourth of July cookouts facing all-time high prices
Are high prices for favorite 4th of July cookout foods keeping people from planning their own cookouts and get-togethers for the holiday weekend?
July 01, 2022 03:27 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
Renting backyard chickens
Business
State Board of Animal Health lifts ban on poultry exhibitions
Beginning Friday, July 1, bird owners throughout the state of Minnesota can begin signing up for local county fairs to have their birds on display and showcased.
July 01, 2022 10:52 AM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
Super Fresh Produce and Garden Center
Business
Retirement leads to changing lives for employees, owner of Austin's Super Fresh
Super Fresh, an Austin retail staple for baked goods, flowers and pop, will close Nov. 1 after more than 40 years if owner Jim Stiles does not find new ownership before he retires.
June 30, 2022 06:09 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson