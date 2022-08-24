Rushford-based Metz's Hart-Land becoming destination dairy in Southeast Minnesota

RUSHFORD — When Jeff and Mariann Metz began their dairy creamery eight years ago, they never saw it as a tourist spot.

As more people visited their farm for their dairy, one of their grandsons drew interest in where they were coming from. The couple then began record keeping visitors with a map and guest book in 2016 to find out how near or how far visitors were coming from.

“This is such a small town that it's surprising sometimes to hear where people are coming from,” said Mariann Metz. “We’ve had people come from right down by the Mexican border, Alaska, a number from California. There are only a few states people haven’t come from.”

COVID-19 shutdowns in 2020 and 2021 did not keep people from visiting Metz Hart-Land Creamery. Just this year, the couple even had a visit from tourists who traveled from Israel for some dairy goodness.

The shutdowns did slow down opportunities for the family business to have samplings at grocery stores and keep their cows from any dairy competition. This break allowed the Metzes to expand the space for their in-house dairy shop that sells all of the products made at the creamery.

“We only had one cooler, one little mini freezer, and didn't even have a checkout counter before the pandemic," said Mariann Metz. "Then when things slowly opened up, we could keep our social distance from someone as far as tour groups and customers go. It's been nice to have more window space for our products.”

After overcoming the challenges of distribution from pandemic shutdowns, Metz's Hart-Land Creamery is now available in hundreds of grocery stores from Mankato, the Twin Cities, western Wisconsin and even as far out as Big Timber, Montana.

Now with business moving at a pace that it was like prior to the pandemic. The biggest challenge now for the Metzes is finding “a balance between making and marketing,” as Jeff Metz put it.

Cheese curds for sale on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at Metz's Hart-Land Creamery in Rushford. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

“We recently got into more food service, getting in contact with more restaurants and giving them our cheeses. We’re only reaching out to restaurants within 20 miles, including Winona, but we are also sampling in grocery markets too, just recently in Kowalski's in the Cities,” said Jeff Metz.

One of those challenges for the Metzes that they did not expect to find during the pandemic was a boom in online sales for their products. The previous two winters have seen a soar in online sales for Metz's Heart-Land Creamery’s holiday gift packages. Availability of the creamery products was never a problem, having the proper packaging material to ship them all over the country was.

Metz's Hart-Land Creamery 25909 Cty Rd 102, Rushford, MN 55971 (507) 864-2627 Website link

“There's so many things I have to order, and it shows their stock is delayed or no longer being made. Now you really might have to think three months ahead or even six months ahead because that product might not be available closer to when you need it. The biggest challenge and scariest thing is what if we can't get the packaging when we can make all the cheese we want,” said Mariann Metz.

As of now, the Metzes are well-supplied in packing materials that they believe they will not see any disruptions to their holiday gift packages as they experienced last year.

One thing that won’t be a hiccup for the creamery are the events hosted on the farm. The Metzes are scheduled to host their annual Pizza on the Farm event on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Stumpy's Concessions out of Rushford will be serving the pizza for all visitors for this year's event.

Another upcoming event that has the Metzes' time occupied for future distribution is the Minnesota State Fair, which begins Aug. 25 and runs until Labor Day. The Metzes will have a kiosk to sample their dairy products to fairgoers as well as showcasing their cows in contests at the fair.

“I haven’t heard back on which showcasing we’ll do exactly, but I always like to know how the cheese places compared to others in the state,” Jeff Metz said.

Hosting events, online shopping demands and plans to expand distribution of creamery products has kept the Metzes busy everyday of the week. With the help of their children and their children's spouses, both Jeff and Mariann Metz believe they are well-suited for the growth of their Metz's Hart-Land Creamery, any challenges ahead and making it a tourist destination for anyone passing from any part of the world.

“I think we're in good shape,” Mariann Metz said.

Photos: Hart-Land Creamery

Pins on a map from visitors on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at Metz's Hart-Land Creamery in Rushford. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Workers package a fresh batch of cheese curds on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at Metz's Hart-Land Creamery in Rushford. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Dairy cows are seen on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at Metz's Hart-Land Creamery in Rushford. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin